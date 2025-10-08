Three trends that ruled Paris this spring

As Paris Fashion Week drew its curtains on a season packed with shake-ups and star turns, the city sent a clear message: spring belongs to silhouettes that mean business.

Big shoulders, bare skin and everyday glamour

Across showrooms and grand runways, three ideas rose above the noise — strong shoulders, confident skin, and daywear that dresses up without tipping into costume. Call it Paris’ pragmatic response to an uncertain year: clothes that square your frame, centre your presence, and step easily between worlds.

Because when Paris closes fashion month, the world listens — and what happens here soon filters to streets from New York to Tokyo.

The celebrity orbit

The celebrity effect was impossible to ignore. Meghan Markle appeared at Balenciaga, Madonna graced Saint Laurent, Kim Kardashian swept into Maison Margiela, and Nicole Kidman sat front row at Chanel.

This season, celebrity wasn’t just a guest — it was the gravitational pull. Designers, knowing their shows double as global broadcasts, delivered clothes that dazzled in person and popped on camera. In an era ruled by streaming clips and swipe-speed impressions, runway looks must do both: command a room and captivate a feed.