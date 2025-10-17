Deepavali 2025: Designers embrace drama with flowy florals and festive mirror work

This is the season of excess and extravagance, and your wardrobe should follow suit. Think high-octane glamour, unapologetically festive colours, and silhouettes that turn every movement into a celebration.
For Deepavali 2025, we asked some of our favourite designers what they’re loving this year—whether it’s mirror work, playful capes, or flowy florals. From comfort-first couture to sparkle-laced drama, here’s how to light up the night, designer style.
‘I love a modern pre-stitched sari’
For designer Varun Bahl, Deepavali dressing is all about looking elegant without compromising on ease. “When I think about dressing for a Deepavali party, I always look for pieces that feel elegant but also let you move freely and enjoy the evening,” he says. Top picks? A pre-stitched sari for effortless grace, a sharara with a short peplum top, or a statement jumpsuit with a flowing cape. Varun leans into rich silks and satins with hints of gold or metallic embroidery that offer just the right amount of sparkle. “I’m drawn to vibrant florals and intricate embroidery in festive colours like reds, pinks, and greens—they instantly bring energy and joy to a look,” he adds. “The key is finding something contemporary that feels like you, so you can celebrate Deepavali with confidence and ease.”
The brighter, the better!
For Riya Garg of Studio Rigu, Deepavali is a maximalist’s dream come true. “Deepavali parties are my excuse to go all out—the brighter, the better!” she says with infectious enthusiasm. The designer champions bold colours, statement prints, and silhouettes that let you dance into the night. “The jackpot look isn’t about aces or kings, it’s about colour, confidence, and prints that make you feel like the life of the party,” she explains. Whether it’s a vibrant card party or a glitzy soirée, Riya believes the festive season is the perfect canvas to let your personality shine.
Intricate elegance
At Shyamal & Bhumika, Deepavali fashion is a layered narrative of craft, culture, and couture. Their festive edit plays with regal silhouettes and opulent detail—but always with a lightness that feels just right for the occasion. “We love playing with silhouettes and details that bring each outfit to life; a symphony of artisanal embroidery, opulent zardozi, layered peeta and aari work, and playful appliqué,” the designer duo shares.
Think vibrant floral threadwork and sequins that shimmer as you move, paired with jewel-toned lehengas, flowing gowns, or contemporary capes. One standout? An ivory satin cowl dress with a crepe silk yoke and intricate sequins for understated glamour—or a sequined set with a cropped cape top for playful impact. “Choose pieces that feel contemporary, regal, and joyful, so you can celebrate with confidence and ease.”
Embrace festive glamour
If Deepavali is the festival of light, Abhinav Mishra’s aesthetic is the sparkle that defines it. His signature mirror-work creations are practically made for the glow of diya-lit nights. “Deepavali is all about warmth, light and celebration, so I always feel it’s the perfect time to embrace festive glamour,” Abhinav says.
For women, that means mirror-work lehengas or saris in gold, blush, or ivory. For men, he recommends timeless kurtas in neutral tones with subtle metallic detailing.
“Balance is key—something elegant yet effortless, traditional yet modern. Whether it’s a family get-together or a grand celebration, your outfit should make you feel confident, comfortable, and a little luminous, just like the festival itself.”
Comfort matters
Designer Nikasha is making a case for relaxed elegance this Deepavali where glamour comes with ease and flow. “For Deepavali , I love celebrating the kind of elegance that feels easy, where comfort and celebration come together naturally,” she says.
Her festive edit blends relaxed silhouettes with romantic detailing: like the Mehbooba Olive Kurta, a softly embroidered kaftan layered over a sleek skirt, or the Janeman Aqua short kurta in silk crepe scattered with delicate florals.
“The real magic isn’t just in the fabric or embroidery, but in how every piece moves with you—letting you glow with ease and confidence.”
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.
https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl