Deepavali 2025: Designers embrace drama with flowy florals and festive mirror work

For designer Varun Bahl, Deepavali dressing is all about looking elegant without compromising on ease. “When I think about dressing for a Deepavali party, I always look for pieces that feel elegant but also let you move freely and enjoy the evening,” he says. Top picks? A pre-stitched sari for effortless grace, a sharara with a short peplum top, or a statement jumpsuit with a flowing cape. Varun leans into rich silks and satins with hints of gold or metallic embroidery that offer just the right amount of sparkle. “I’m drawn to vibrant florals and intricate embroidery in festive colours like reds, pinks, and greens—they instantly bring energy and joy to a look,” he adds. “The key is finding something contemporary that feels like you, so you can celebrate Deepavali with confidence and ease.”

The brighter, the better!