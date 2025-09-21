Vintage vs estate jewellery: What’s the real difference?

People toss around the words ‘vintage’ and ‘estate’ as if they’re interchangeable. But they couldn’t be more wrong. One signals age and the other signals ownership. If you want to buy jewellery without embarrassing yourself, here’s how to learn the difference.

Can jewellery be both estate and vintage?

Estate jewellery simply means pre-owned. Whether it’s your grandmother’s emerald brooch or a Cartier love bracelet bought two years ago and resold on impulse, both count as estate. Age doesn’t matter, ownership does. Think of it as the “previously worn” section of jewellery, just without the polite euphemisms.