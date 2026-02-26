Kosa silk’s new destination in Delhi

For ages, the Dewangan community of Chhattisgarh has been weaving the Kosa silk sarees. Drawn from the word ‘Deva’, meaning God, and 'Angan', meaning courtyard or sacred space, the community is regarded as custodians of the craft, and have traditionally been entrusted with weaving garments for deities. Chief artisan of the community, Amritlal, said that they used to weave the first sarees for the goddess Parmeshwari.

From Chattisgarh to Delhi, here's the journey of Kosa silk sarees

Through Kosala Livelihood and Social Foundation — a social enterprise supported by Hindalco Industries Ltd. of the Aditya Birla Group — over 700 artisans are not just earning again, but reclaiming pride in their craft. It opened its flagship retail store, Kosala, in Greater Kailash I recently; actor Yami Gautam, draped in a Kosa silk saree, was the chief guest.

Rajashree Birla, chairperson of the Aditya Birla Centre for Community Initiatives and Rural Development, was present at the launch. “This store serves as a bridge between rural skill and global appreciation," she said.

Referring to her connection with art, the actor said, "We have a vast nation, capable of creating such great indigenous craft. It's about time that we preserve and present our culture globally."

As the globe moved towards fast fashion, retail therapy, and online shopping, the brand intends to maintain a stable demand-supply chain. A saree that would otherwise be produced in seconds takes the weavers 15 days to shape it.