The curse of Kohinoor: How the diamond brought bad omen to its male owners

Everyone has heard the legend of the Kohinoor, the most expensive diamond in the world. Archives suggest that the diamond was first found in the 13th century, during the reign of the Kakatiya Dynasty. It was discovered inside the Kollur Mines in the Golconda Region.

Now, the rare, one-of-a-kind expensive gem is no longer in India but is part of the British Crown Jewels and rests on the display at the Jewel House, Tower of London.

However, there have been legends about the Kohinoor that make many believe that the stone is cursed, having brought bad luck to its male owners.

What is the curse of the Kohinoor?

The Kohinoor caused a lot of battles over its ownership despite it being cursed. It was a legend that the rare gem brought bad omen to its male owners since the kings who had their hands on the Kohinoor have had to suffer.