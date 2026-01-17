Colman Domingo, Liam Hemsworth and Noah Schnapp pack Ralph Lauren’s Milan Fashion Week show

Colman Domingo, Liam Hemsworth and Noah Schnapp were among the celebrities who packed the Ralph Lauren front row during Milan Fashion Week on Friday for the launch of a Milan-centric season that includes dressing Team USA for the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics.

Here’s a glimpse of Ralph Lauren’s Milan Fashion Week show

Colman was fresh off the Golden Globes red carpet, Liam took a break from the ski slopes, and Noah just wrapped the Stranger Things finale. Ralph Lauren’s runway collection for next winter was Americana, featuring layered outerwear, Texan suiting and hand-knit ski sweaters.

Hundreds of screaming fans waited outside the brand's Milan palazzo for K-pop star Mark Lee, rushing his vehicle as he stepped out to give fans a big heart sign. The Canadian-born singer said that K-pop’s massive appeal continues to catch him off guard.

“It surprises me even to this day. I was born in North America, and even then K-pop wasn’t this big,’’ Lee said from the front row before the show. “I am honored to be able to be a part of this phenomenon. I feel like it’s kind of my responsibility to share the good influences that I have in K-pop, for the world.’’

During the show, singer Nick Jonas and actor Tom Hiddleston flanked David Lauren, the fashion house’s brand and innovation leader who will be back in Milan as Team USA is fitted for the opening and closing ceremony looks for the Feb. 6-22 Games.

After the release of Stranger Things’ final season, Noah said he is reading scripts and looking perhaps beyond the sci-fi world. “I’m pretty proud of what we have done. I am happy to close it out. I think it’s time. I am excited about what’s to come,’’ the 21-year-old actor said before the show.