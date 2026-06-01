7 perfect bridal couture colours for summer weddings

One of the boldest bridal couture trends in 2026 is the liquid gold look. Imagine fluid tissues in sarees, metallic gold draped in soft tones, and vintage zari embroidery which will sparkle when hit by natural light. This luxurious look can be worn during the summer months without appearing cumbersome. To tone down this rich metallic colour, bridal looks in liquid gold can be coupled with pastels like ivory, pink, and blue.