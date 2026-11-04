Nita Ambani's Ramavali saree took five months to get ready

Nita Ambani never misses a chance to wow us with her sartorial choices. On Wednesday, at Reliance's Deepawali Utsav she chose to wear a Swadesh Ramavali saree.

How did Nita Ambani get ready for Deepawali Utsav at Reliance

As per the detailed post on Swadesh's Instagram page, the beautiful saree is handwoven in pure silk over nearly five months by celebrated textile revivalist and master artisan Ajay Bhoj. The rich vermilion-red creation features the name of Shri Ram, inscribed repeatedly across its panels while the pallu showcases Lord Vishnu’s footprints with elements like lotus. The saree draws its unique name, Ramavali, from Ram and namavali, meaning a garland of the divine name, which the saree transforms into a continuous expression of devotion using the intricate Kadwa technique, in which every motif is individually woven.

She kept her look minimal with antique-finish necklace, matching earrings, a bunch of red bangles, with one pearl setting kada. Her hair was made into a neat bun with red flowers, bronze eyes, nude lips and a quintessential red bindi.

But of course, the saree spoke for itself.