Sabyasachi Mukherjee has done many things for the desi fashion narrative - but his biggest milestone possibly lies in the men's department. The Kolkata-based couturier has successfully translated the element of wearable drama into men's statement fashion and has painstakingly come up with line-ups which break the code. His Grooms of Sabyasachi Instagram page has more than 46,000 followers which means desi grooms are ready to kick it up a notch.

Juan and Manhar are all smiles (Image: Instagram/ Carlos Elizondo)

Mexican lifestyle influencer J Pablo Rodríguez recently got hitched to his desi soul mate Manhar Kumar and both the grooms decided to opt for House of Sabyasachi creations. In fact, the boys went twinning in very similar blue, wildflower printed ensembles, completely in sync with the Mexican aesthetic which often relies on indigenous scenics and flora. Sabya's element of extra perfectly captures the vibe of the wedding, which took place in a luxury resort in Campeche.

Juan and Manhar at their wedding in Campeche, Mexico

While Juan went for a dressy robe-style belted kurta and a matching roomy salwar, Manhar went for a bandhgala in the same print; we also love Juan's colourful multi-strand necklaces. Juan even went the full Sabya mile by wearing brown flats from the Sabyasachi x Christian Louboutin collection to accent popping kurta.