Tifara is set to host Couture & Chamomile, a three-day event showcasing an exclusive preview of couture wedding collections and interactions with celebrity designers, stylist and makeup artists.

Driven by an innate passion for couture and a dream to make high fashion a lifestyle, Tifara provides access to all the latest fashion styles and trends under one roof.

The event will host Celebrity Stylist Mohit Rai on 22nd November for the styling session, and a preview of ITRH with their latest collection Gulaal.

Mohit Rai is one of the country’s top celebrity stylists who also styles Sonakshi Sinha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Huma Qureshi, Disha Patani, and Shilpa Shetty.

SVA by Paras Modi will showcase a preview of their latest collection, RANI SVA AW-19, on 23rd November and a Makeup Master Class by Pavithra Reddy on 24th November. On 22, 23 & 24 November 2019. At Tifara, Nungambakkam, Chennai.

Bridal designs by Mohit Rai

Collection Note: Gulal by Mohit Rai

The House of ITRH stands for the recall of all things beautiful and painstaking to create. ITRH brings the focus back to craft and textile and the idea of minimalism gets revisited and rebranded not with an overwhelming use of zardosi and taar, but with the revisiting of the patterns of old.

Bridal designs by Mohit Rai

Ghera takes centre stage in the most luxurious of textiles. As an inherent philosophy, the house brings to life age old-crafts such as Kalamkari, Madhubani, Chikankari, and Gota-Weaving.

Each piece is hand-dyed and hand-crafted with love and precision. Due to the uniqueness of these crafts, no two pieces are the same nor can they be recreated in the exact same way.

Bridal designs by Mohit Rai

गुलाल AW 2019 ~ the last testament written in a thousand and one colours. The onset of joy, the fever of anonymity covered in rang, and the empowerment of soul with a thought soaked in these thousand and one hues that brought us together to create this collection.

Tota, Baingani, Rani, Narangi, Gehua, Shwet, and dosage of euphoria come together in the form of classic forms crafted around bold simplicity.

Our signature gota-zari textures are re-imagined into this spectrum of silhouettes inspired by regal wardrobes of Indian costume.

Bridal designs by Mohit Rai

Collection Note: RANI SVA AW-19 by Sonam & Paras Modi

Rani Sva is an interpretation of the modern Maharani through the eyes of SVA. She is bold and valiant with a rebellious demeanour. She is a warrior with an unbreakable spirit.

Her persona carries the anchor of her royal heritage but with a certain contemporary connect. She wears power suits with the same ease as a saree. Decadent hand embellishments add an undoubted luxury to the collection.

Bridal couture at Couture & Chamomile

Her closet spells modern royalty. Structured dauntless silhouettes, with metallic surfaces interwoven with geometric textiles, create an impeccable illustrious wardrobe.

SVA, meaning ‘soul’ in Sanskrit, is the labour of love by Sonam & Paras Modi. SVA was borne out of a passion for heritage, colour and craftsmanship which is reflected in every creation.

Bridal couture at Couture & Chamomile

The signature styles of SVA: Intricate detailing, elaborate handcrafting, luxurious fabrics, and exceptional styling.

Sonam’s expertise as a creative designer and Paras Modi’s previous background in International Business and most importantly their willingness to start something together led to SVA.

SVA is synonymous with head-turning traditional fashion and bridal looks. SVA is a niche label for those that appreciate craftsmanship, vibrant and a strong Indian aesthetic.

Pavithra Reddy is a 21-year-old professional makeup artist from Chennai. She found her calling after she completed her schooling in The Indus International School in Bengaluru. Her comfort activities are baking, badminton, fitness and drawing.