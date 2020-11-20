Close to retirement, Kavita Jalan embarked upon a new journey in life and gifted the city Shi, a jewellery label reflecting creativity and confidence. Known for adding glamour to the semi-precious jewellery, Kavita had been designing gold jewellery for friends and family for the last two decades

before switching to silver.

Now at 63, she is known in the circuit for her exquisite kundan, jadau and pearl jewellery, exuding remarkable elegance and grace. What makes her creatively crafted pieces stand out in the melee of jewellery labels dealing in the same craft is the quality of the stones and her designs. Retaining the flair of the traditional jewellery, Kavita lends a subtle contemporary twist to danglers, necklaces, rings and bangles, that appeals to the millennial fashionista. While the heavy pieces are apt for festive occasions including intimate weddings, the lighter ones are great picks for

your social dos.



Jalan uses signatory diamonds that replicates the sparkle of the luxe stone effortlessly and offers

customisation, transforming old traditional jewellery into a more wearable piece for the newer generation. Jalan also has a way with pearls. And it’s the zircon-studded balls that add more sparkle to the single-stringed necklace in an ivory hue, making it a best seller. There are also classic ones without the jazz of zircon besides the coloured ones. She is also very particular about packaging and offers pocket-

friendly deals. “Packing is very important when it comes to jewellery, especially when buying it or gifting. We have silk bags and boxes made of teakwood that makes the gift look cherishable,” offers Jalan, who operates from her Palm Avenue store.

Gearing for the upcoming wedding season, the designer is busy creating bespoke pieces that will have her signature style.