Jade by Monica & Karishma have launched their bridal couture collection titled Threads of Love. The collection is marked by heavy use of the ektar technique. A labour-intensive craft, it is primarily done on airy fabrics like organza and uses a single metallic thread to create the patterns on the fabric.

Created in collaboration with a community of craftsmen and artists from The Craft and Community Development foundation, the range of lehengas, blouses and dupattas have a colour palette that shifts from soft pink to pale yellow and mint green to fuchsia. The designers have also roped in the Gondwana Art Project, using some of the artwork as backdrops for promotional images and as installations at the flagship store in Mumbai’s Peddar Road.

Here’s a look at the collection: