As weddings this year take on new forms, so do wedding fairs. The World of Weddings, a three-day wedding fair which kicked off today will see names like Masaba Gupta, Nivedita Saboo and Archana Kochhar being part of the event.

The three-day event aims to be a one-stop destination for all things wedding related and will bring together wedding planners, tourism boards, hotels, decorators, photographers, choreographers, fashion designers and food and beverage experts who soon-to-be brides, grooms and their families can interact with.

Apart from the fashion designers, jewellery labels like Notandas Jewellers and Farah Khan World are also part of the event. The audience can expect masterclasses with Bollywood make-up artists Ojas Rajani and Kajol Paswan and celebrity stylists Eshaa Amin, Mohit Rai and Aastha Sharma from The Wedding Project. Weddings planners who will be featured include Horizon WIE and VV Weddings. Hotels such as Hyatt, Marriott and Shangri-La have been roped in for those looking for luxe venues, and to decide on their honeymoon, visitors can interact with representatives from the tourism boards of Seychelle, Thailand and Azerbaijan among others.



October 23 - 25.