Couturier Seema Gujral's festive-wedding edit, Mystique, celebrates the bygone era
Celebrated designer Seema Gujral's latest festive-wedding collection, Mystique, is a whimsical and magical tale of celebration from the bygone era that has been carefully recreated for the modern bride. The ensembles are tales of tradition and beautifully woven diversity, created for today's woman, who wants to look modern yet rooted in her traditions.
The clever amalgamation of traditional crafts, one-of-a-kind handiwork and contemporary haute couture have lent the ensembles an alluring, urbane and timeless touch.
Mystique offers an oasis of luxury handcrafted ensembles and regalia with the plush velvets adorned with metallic threads and sequins casting a bewitching spell of old-world glamour.
The intricate embroideries have been inspired by the glorious Mughal period and the exuberant motifs epitomise the beauty of lush floral gardens.
Gujral's USP lies in fine, intricate embroidery, stylising and attention to detail, culminating into a classic and elegant style in women’s couture.
Designed for the present-day brides, the collection is an amalgamation of contemporary silhouettes, with short fitted blouses and full-flared skirts, and traditional embroidery, showcased through 14 sparkling ensembles.
The collection also introduces intricate cutwork in velvets and metallic sheets etched on rich fabrics that transport the wearer to an enchanting realm. The outfits come in lustrous hues of neutral metallics and deep jewel tones encapsulating the spirit of celebrations.
The signature style of the couturier replete with clean-cut outfits and immaculate precision spells of nouveau Indian grandeur.
Mystique by Seema Gujral is now available at Seema Gujral’s Studio as well as Aza, Ogaan, Pernia’s Pop Up Shop and Origins. You can also check out her Insta id @seemagujraldesign