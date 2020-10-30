Couturier Reynu Taandon emphasised on the popular adage ‘time is a teacher’, when we spoke with her, hours after she had launched her Surkh edit at Couture Week 2020. The Delhi-based designer was part of the digital event along with a host of big names from the fashion industry. Elucidating us about her new learning experiences during the pandemic, Taandon offers, “We faced two major problems while making the edit. First, with migrant workers heading back home we had to struggle with our staff strength. And secondly, completing the entire edit inside the factory, keeping social distancing in mind, was a task. But time is a teacher. Nothing affected our production and we learnt a lot. I consider it to be a blessing for me and my teammates.”

It’s Taandon’s ‘never-give-up’ spirit that gave birth to the stunning collection marked by elegance and vintage charm. Presented in a 10-minute film, Surkh which refers to the colour red in Urdu, forms the entire soul of the collection. Taandon has created 35 timeless bridal couture numbers replete with traditional zardozi and gota patti work. Over gorgeous and lightweight fabrics like chanderi and georgette, the designer has attempted a combination of pearl and zardozi work, and this new blend of craftsmanship makes her collection more appealing to soon-to-be brides. In the lehengas, the dupattas balance the heavily-handwoven embroidered ensemble, making them comfortable to carry. Patrons can choose from structured ghararas, shararas, anarkalis and even saris in the rich red shade.

The Khushnuma bridal lehenga, for instance, has been especially designed for intimate weddings. It has been inspired by the mughal architecture, and the number has been printed using gota patti. This surface has then been hand embellished using swarovski, katdana and pearls and it features embroidered accents of gold, laser-cut leather patches. The lehenga is paired with a choli-cut blouse, hand-embellished in abstract motifs using gold sequins and a hand-embellished georgette dupatta, that is similar to the blouse.

Taandon showcased her collection for the 6th time at Couture Week and she lauds FDCI’s digital fashion week initiative. Talking about her experience she says, “Whether it’s a new collection or a new medium, the novelty factor always excites me. When you do something new, it keeps you at the edge and demands your total attention. And that’s what happened. Loved the new concept by FDCI.” The designer who has 30 years of experience in the industry, also revealed that she will be satisfying her patrons’ sartorial quest with a pret line, soon.

Rs 30000 upwards