Make-up artist Aniruddha Chakladar tells us about the beauty of minimalism

Though the first year of the pandemic was full of panic and trepidation, 2021 saw normalcy setting in gradually. With social gatherings scaling down in size and number, weddings took a big hit initially, with a drastic reduction in the number of wedding events and occasions. And the make-up industry too had to change and evolve in order to survive. Seasoned make-up artist Aniruddha Chakladar, who is extremely popular among Tollywood stars for the natural looks that he creates, feels that apart from the strict protocols that were in place, nothing much changed for make-up artists. "During the initial phase, RTPCR tests were a must just like now when vaccination certificates are mandatory. The only hiccup perhaps was that we couldn't take along with us all our assistants. But the other things, including hygiene, have had always been maintained by established makeup artistes," says Chakladar

Aniruddha Chakladar decking up a bride

Chakladar feels that weddings are so intimate a part of any person's life that guests or no guests, brides would always love to deck up and look their best and remember the special day through their lives by scrolling back in time and glancing through the wedding albums or films. "It's something for the keeps and hence the bride would want to look special," he says.

Aniruddha, who is known for the no-makeup or natural looks he creates, believes that natural looks have gained more traction, thanks to the pandemic. A non-believer in trends, he feels, more than trends or new colours, what's more important for an artiste is to understand what suits the bride. "My natural flair is towards more natural looks and all my clients come to me for that. I don't believe in exaggerated looks or giving the bride a completely new face on her big day. And I believe pandemic or no pandemic, nothing much has changed when it comes to the looks of Indian brides. All brides want to look more or less traditional while incorporating new or emerging trends. So, overall, the looks will be global and with a touch of tradition," feels Chakladar.

Aniruddha Chakladar

So what should an emerging makeup artist keep in mind to shine in the sector? "Always remember that each bride has her own personality, don't overpower or try to cast them in a particular mould. Instead, enhance their personality. Don't try the same trending look on all brides, try and bring out her individuality. It's her day and her opinions matter, just as your sense of aesthetics. A happy blend of that leads to success," signs off Chakaladar.

