CITY DESIGNER ADITYA Jain’s Aabaad Dulha collection is for the groom who is modern and doesn’t shy away from experimenting but is rooted to tradition and wears his heart on his sleeve. The four-year-old label, YAJY by Aditya Jain, which creates bespoke classic and contemporary groomswear, has taken inspiration from Persian art and architecture for the current edit. Aditya, an engineer turned fashion blogger-turned couturier takes us through his new edit. Excerpts:

Tell us about Aabaad Dulha edit?

The collection is all about happy emotions engulfing a groom during his wedding presented in the form of colours, silhouettes and embellishments. It is all about making happy grooms happier by giving them unique bespoke wear.

Tell us about the motifs used...

Aabaad Dulha is a fusion of traditional embroideries and contemporary cuts. While the silhouettes are a mix of sharp cuts and relaxed drapes with slant edges in asymmetrical patterns, the motifs are inspired by Persian architecture. So, one can find geometric tessellations derived from vaulted domes and ceilings of the Mughal era besides the floral motifs. The motifs are also inspired by vintage Persian carpets and crafted in comfortable summer fabrics with traditional embroideries like resham zardozi, kashmiri tilla, kasab marodi, dori and dabka interspersed with sequins, pearls, crystals and other semi-precious stones.

Aditya Jain

What can one find in the collection apart from sherwanis?

It is a mix of vintage hand-embroidered sherwanis, contemporary Indo-westerns, and our signature drape kurtas. Crafted on pure silk, raw silk, linen, cotton linen and linen satins, it has light soothing cotton lining for utmost comfort. What next? Besides another new collection, I am looking to expand and create a global presence soon. Price on request