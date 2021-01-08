Couturier Bharat Ahuja is known for his versatility. From making Bigg Boss 13-fame Paras Chhabra look edgy in his latest music video to creating a dapper look for TV actor Mohsin Khan, the Delhi-based designer taps on the sartorial fantasies of his clients and converts them into spiffy bespoke ensembles. The founder of Northwest Delhi’s leading menswear label, Desire Design Studio, Ahuja tells us, “I always had a flair for fashion and style since I was a child and wanted to start my own menswear brand. Since 2015, I have been tirelessly working towards my goal to make it India’s leading menswear brand.” Ahuja takes us through his wedding edit. Excerpts:

Bharat Ahuja

Tell us about your wedding range.

We have updated our wedding range with extended silhouettes, including tuxedo, bandhgala, pathanis, sherwani, and a variety of Indo-Westerns. Our collection is an amalgamation of luxury and sophistication. One can find solid dark and pastel colour palette, accentuated with colour techniques and eccentric elements that define comfort, yet is every bit stylish.

Tell us about the design philosophy.

We specialise in custom tailoring and bespoke designing while bringing the finest handwoven clothes from our in-house master tailors at affordable prices. People always come to us with a specific design in their mind so we listen to them and give our suggestions so that the final product would make our client fall in love with the outfit. We go to every extent for our client’s preference and comfort.

How will the style statement in the first quarter of 2021 look like?

People want to welcome 2021 in style. So, I think the first quarter of 2021 is going to be quite stylish. In menswear, fitted trousers with shirts tucked in and a pullover or cardigan over it is going to be the new style statement. Besides that, men are also wearing a lot of long jackets, long coats, and a lot of layering with muffler and scarf is going to be the trend.

What’s the future plan?

I am currently focusing on the expansion of my brand across India