With the wedding season upon us and the sartorial demands of a groom becoming more comfort-driven, the designers are trying their best to keep up to the expectations of the new-age groom who won’t compromise on anything. Designer Bharat Ahuja of Desire Design Studio and his newly launched edit conforms to the demands of the to-be married man.

The collection comprises of the classic and stylish Bandhgala, elegant three-piece suits, quirky and contemporary tuxedos and trendy Kurta Pyajams. Talking about the edit the couturier says, “I wanted to create a line in which one can look amazingly stylish yet feel comfortable as my mantra is fashion and comfort go hand in hand. My latest wedding collection is all about embroidery work, chequered prints, geomatrical designs, sequins works and eccentric elements. This time we have more focused on our Tuxedo collection as we have come up with a wide variety of different Tuxedo suits.” Continuing the menswear designer says, “The colour palette used for the collection is muted and bright tones. Contemplating with textured fabrics, enhanced silhouettes, and the latest collection is a fusion of luxury and fanciful elements that define comfort yet are every bit stylish”.