Wedding special: Check out Senco Gold and Diamonds’ latest pieces

“This is the year to go big,” emphasises Joita Sen, director and head of marketing and design, Senco Gold & Diamonds, as we start talking about bijoux trends this wedding season. Topping the list of trending jewellery are chokers in different hues that elevate the look of the entire ensemble. Joita gives us a sneak peek into their glamorous wedding edit which has all the trending pieces for the bride.

Since the wedding season is upon us what kind of trends can one follow?

This year is the year to go big. Statement pieces in bangles and rings are in trend. In fact, different types of chokers are at the top of the list. Colours are also playing a big part in wedding jewellery this year.

Tell us about Senco Gold’s Wedding Edit 2021.

We have launched an exclusive design in polki and diamonds at our 22 Camac Street, D’Signia showroom. We have experimented with different concepts, colours and designs which make the bride look royal not just on the day of her wedding but also for any other wedding functions. Our current campaign Senco Di Wedding is all about ‘Family Wedding’ as well as ‘Gifting’ for any occasion. So, our collection is not just about the bride but for everyone who holds a special place in her heart.

Which piece of jewellery is more in focus this year?

Chokers and mangtikas are the focal point of the bride. We find that the brides of today are experimenting with different concepts of choker and mangtika which are changing their whole look.

A must-have for a bride?

A big colourful vibrant nath.

What kind of jewellery, should a groom pick up from Senco?

We have a special section for men called Aham where the groom can pick anything of his choice. Aham has a wide range of bracelets, rings, chains, cuff links, tie pins, buttons and button covers.