Wedding Special Cover: Actor Jaya Ahsan flaunts four looks from Gaurang Shah's latest range, Chaand

He just showcased Chaand, an exquisite collection of jamdani weaves spanning across Dhaka, Varanasi, Kota, Srikakulam, Uppada, Venkatagiri, Kashmir and Paithan at the second phygital edition of FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week. And now, textile revivalist Gaurang Shah has come up with an equally enthralling wedding ensemble where he continues to experiment with the interlocking of yarns, without the weft, creating magic in threads with intense bursts of colours.

As we shoot four wedding looks from Gaurang's collection with Bangladeshi National Award-winning actress Jaya Ahsan, we get a lowdown from the designer on what works for this bridal season.

Jaya Ahsan in a bright yellow bridal lehenga by Gaurang Shah

Tell us about your wedding collection?

This season I have experimented with the interlocking of yarns, without the weft, to reproduce the colours in a more vibrant manner. The gorgeous saris incorporate old-fashioned embroideries while some have embroidery-like patterns with weaves. The ensembles also have Kashmiri paisleys, French knots, and the Parsi Gara art that are so traditional and timeless, making them an obvious choice for any bridal trousseau.

Jaya Ahsan in a handwoven heavy silk sari by Gaurang Shah

What will be trending big time this wedding?

In our Chaand collection we have showcased a beautiful handwoven silk sari in lavender and aqua blue. The sari features an aqua blue drape embellished with huge floral motifs in the shades of red, white, yellow and pink, and it descends into tidy lavender pleats that match the border of the drape.

We are also seeing a great comeback of the gorgeous Banarasi silk and we have a traditional orange Banarasi silk sari embellished with zari waved polka dots that come around the saree with pink striped border followed by rich zari pallu pink banarasi with a three-fourth sleeve blouse. These are truly bridal staples for all ages who are looking to be at their vibrant best.

Jaya Ahsan in a sharara by Gaurang Shah

What kind of accessories will work for this wedding season?

Be a minimalist when you wear handlooms. Go with accessories that blend with your clothing and put the spotlight on what you are wearing. Whether it is footwear or earpieces.

Fashion faux pas one must avoid during the wedding season?

Wear what makes you the very best. Avoid fashion indulgences that do not reflect your personality and the theme of the wedding that either you are attending or are a part of it.

Wedding wardrobe essentials?

Sari, there is nothing like a beautiful hand-woven sari that captures your cultural, social and bridal sensibilities. One can also try a fusion of Indian gowns, lehengas, Anarkalis and ghagras.

Your upcoming collections?

I have combined Kota and Kanchi woven with floral motifs in English pastels. I have also incorporated traditional embroidery-like patterns with weaves. Kashmiri paisleys, French knots and the Parsi gara are other exciting new handloom weaves that we have woven for the season.

Jaya Ahsan in a handwoven kanjivaram by Gaurang Shah

A few useful fashion tips from you?

Handlooms are timeless pieces of artistry. Indulge in them since they will continue to be the most sought-after clothing for festivity and bridal wear.

Try out clothing that incorporates beautiful silk weave of silk, silver and gold threads and invest more in saris with handcrafted rare Aari and Chikankari work. Go for the ones with intricate Petit-Point, Kasuti, unique Shibori, elaborate Kantha details and unique Kutch embroidery and classic Parsi Gara.

Whatever you choose as your go-to garment, whether sari, salwar, lehenga, or ghagra choli, it can be creatively painted with exquisite kalamkari work. For example, even Kanjeevaram saris in shades of olive, gold, and rust orange draped artistically in many styles with Kalamkari elements (fused with fabrics) will make you look stunning.

While colour plays an important part in bridal wear, what is important is to choose the right combination of shades, which don’t overpower your character or even the accessories that you intend to wear on your wedding day. Even red and maroons can be played around intelligently and mixed with prints.

Jaya Ahsan in a bright yellow bridal lehenga by Gaurang Shah

Talented actor Jaya Ahsan shares her fashion preferences with us

Wedding fashion: I love wearing whatever is in trend at that time. Usually, it is always a sari and I love wearing heritage and traditionally jewellery with that. But if I am wearing something Indo Western then I complement my looks with jadau or Navratna jewellery sets.

Fashion choices: It's always casual and I don't follow trends rather go for something that enhances my personality. For daily wear, jeans, t-shirts and kurtis are my all-time favourite. Other than that I love muslin saris and promote that widely besides wearing South Indian silks. I like diamonds and Hyderabadi jewellery but it all depends upon the occasion.

Skin and hair care: I apply a lot of coconut oil to my hair and since our hair undergoes a lot of stress I use a good shampoo. I don't do facials but I believe in a good diet since that reflects on my skin. I also have fish oil and vitamin E supplements. But I use sunscreen.

Beauty essentials in bag: Face mist, concealer, lipsticks, kajal and mascara.

CREDITS: Model: Jaya Ahsan / Pictures: Siladitya Dutta / Makeup and hair: Abhijit Paul / Styling: Poulomi Gupta / Jewellery: Virrayaa Jewellery / Location courtesy: ITC Royal Bengal

