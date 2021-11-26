Wedding special: Mr Ajay Kumar’s print-on-print co-ords add dynamism to a groom’s trousseau

It’s not just the wedding season, ‘tis the season of co-ords,” says couturier Ajay Kumar with an emphatic tone as we ask him about the mood board for this season. Known for his stunning flair for prints, the haute couture designer who made the city his home around three years ago, brings forth a brand new edit, Season of Co-ords, which fits the mood for all occasions related to the big fat Indian wedding. We find out more about the collection which will make our menfolk spiffy and snazzy with ease. Excerpts from an interview.

How have you incorporated prints in your Wedding edit 2021?

We are going full-on print-on-print in signature Mr. Ajay Kumar style adding in a fresh dose of prints and revising some of our classics. Our international clients are actively seeking out the printed co-ord sets and we are definitely happy with the response. Happy and fun-loving, flamboyant co-ord sets are slowly becoming a favourite among our Indian clientele as well.

How is the edit in terms of its colour palette and cuts?

As a brand, we try to blend the traditional Indian colour palette with serene touches of seasonal colour stories to create a memorable celebration of modern Indianness. We have also added winter greens and marsala to complement the seasonal palette. Fabrics are all-natural, made-to-order, made on-demand. We focus on modernised Indian silhouettes like angrakhas, achkans, bagitris, bib shirts, asymmetrical collars and hemline shirts and our signature kilt pants.

You have also concentrated on accessories including shoes and pocket squares. Tell us about them?

Our prints are rich with stories, conversations and memorabilia from all across India. So, pocket squares and scarves act as perfect accessories to highlight and navigate through the collection. Accessories showcase our vision in a minimalist format.

Since your edit is quite modern and contemporary, for which occasions can a groom opt for them?

In India, we typically do all functions — mehendi, sangeet, haldi, reception, after-party, pool party. Internationally, we have had clients who have opted for our outfits for the main wedding ceremony itself. They want to wear India on their heart and sleeves and this is where we come in, reworking Indian heritage with modern dressing — leading you to discover your very own India. For pool parties, we have introduced the shacket — a shirt with the silhouette of a bomber jacket. This elevated classic shirt-jacket in print with a ribbed cuff adds a sporty touch with a maximal feel. Perfect day to night look.

Some styling tips for the groom-to-be?

Experiment with silhouettes and colours. Opt for fun-loving co-ords for mehendi and sangeet ceremonies. Accessories are your go-to always. Even a small brooch can complement and make your outfit stand out.

Future plans?

Our focus is on the East and the Far East into the US. Digital will play a key role in shaping our future business.