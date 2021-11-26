Wedding special: Ssidhh Studio’s signature lehenga gives an edge to the bride

The glam and grandeur of weddings are back and how. Observing the renewed enthusiasm, couturier Namita Dalmia of Ssidhh Studio avers, “People are getting back to the old trend of hosting multiple events before and after the wedding, which has again led to a spurt in sales.” Dalmia, who is known for her signature pleated lehengas, adds, “We have got new styles this season, short anarkalis and peplum skirts for sangeet and mehendi parties. We have seen a huge demand for kurta shararas this season. I always believe that colour is a very personal choice but this season pastels are the winner.” We speak to the couturier to find out more about her latest collection.

Tell us about your wedding edit?

We have used a wide range of silks and organza this time, and also introduced tussar kota in dupattas. Handwork embroidery is our forte and we continue with that. Also, gradually we are incorporating our signature fabric manipulation techniques such as patchwork and pleats in very unconventional ways. In terms of colours, we have used a mix of bright hues in pastels such as yellow, peach, lavender and ivory.

What’s new in the collection?

Ditching the traditional lehengas and saris, we have outfits that are more contemporary in look and designs. So, you will find kurta sharara sets, peplum jackets and skirts, long cocktail dresses and a lot of kaftans. Those looking for conventional lehengas will also have good options. Plus, we have launched our menswear with simple kurtas and kurta bandis.

What’s next?

Developing our menswear and we plan to launch sherwanis, Indo-westerns and tuxedos, soon.