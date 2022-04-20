Weddings at home is the newest trend in Bengaluru with many brides and grooms opting for intimate ceremonies

Alia Bhatt’s caption for her dreamy wedding pictures with Ranbir Kapoor was, “...surrounded by our family and friends, at home. in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. (sic)” Director-producer Rhea Kapoor had also mentioned that she always wanted to get married in her living room and that’s what she did. While tinseltown celebrities are inclining towards having a home wedding, many people in Bengaluru too are going for intimate weddings post Covid.

Take, for instance, Ipshita Gupta, who had the option to pick any destination and venue for her wedding. She chose to tie the knot, in December 2021, at her husband’s place in Yelahanka. “I got married in the garden of my current home,” she smiles. Gupta, a media professional, says she and her husband always wanted to have an intimate wedding.

One of the primary reasons why couples usually go for a grand venue is for its cinematic and manicured location and those dreamy wedding pictures. However, Gupta says just because it is a home wedding, it doesn’t have to lack aesthetics. “We had friends who supported us. A friend, who is an art producer, helped us with the decor,” says Gupta, adding that creating memories with their set of friends and family who were present at the event was the main agenda for them.

Even if everyone is not inclined towards home weddings, couples are preferring smaller celebrations. Shruti Kedia, who currently resides in the USA, had a court wedding in the States with only seven friends in attendance, However, the couple always wanted to come down to India to celebrate it with family. “I always wanted a small wedding and celebration with just my friends and family. Both my husband and I are not for the big fat Indian wedding. It is important for us to celebrate with people who matter the most to us,” says Kedia, who had a small ceremony at ITC Windsor with just a limited number of guests.

Vithika Agarwal, who co-partners Divya Vithika Wedding Planners along with Divya Chauhan, says even people who are opting for intimate weddings are opening up their farmhouses for ‘cozy’ weddings. “Earlier you would hold a wedding at a hall or a five-star hotel but now there are many small venues which spring up on the outskirts of the city . They are getting popular too because, in comparison to the rest of the country, Bengaluru has the best weather. And those who come here want that greenery and outdoor experience,” explains Agarwal, who was also crowned Miss India Asia Pacific 1998.

Agrees Nilima Dileepan, who runs a wedding planning agency With Love, Nilma. “Many couples go for smaller weddings at farmhouses or smaller cozy venues, but they keep the smaller ceremonies at home,” she adds.