Weddings: Designer Ritu Kumar’s latest edit La Dolce Vita is suited for fuss-free destination weddings

Designer Ritu Kumar needs no introduction. A name to reckon with, she is synonymous with India’s glorious legacy in fashion. Ritu embarked on a design journey with hand block printing techniques on saris and soon created a niche for herself in the bridal wear market in the ’60s and ’70s as a leading couturier. She later made the cut to international fashion with her stores in Paris and New York. Today, Ritu’s eponymous label has branched itself into several niche categories — bridal wear, casual wear, western wear, accessories and home decor with her son Amrish as the creative force.

La Dolce Vita

The label has just come up with its new edit La Dolce Vita suited for fun and fuss-free destination weddings. We speak to Amrish who elaborates on the theme. “The collection takes inspiration from Italian black and white glamour and is infused with the trademark heritage of Indian beauty. The signature craftsmanship allied with textile sophistication makes the edit a gorgeous blend of these cultures. It is an ode to both cultures’ shared ethos of passionate, joyful, family-oriented people.”

La Dolce Vita

The collection is created using lightweight silhouettes like silk, organza and velvet adorned with ornate zari, and gota embroideries. Its colour scheme shifts from bright to a vintage palette. “The colour palette channels two kinds of tones — one subtle tones of white, pink and peach while the other is vegetable hues of red, blue and green on rich fabrics,” Amrish says about the choice of colour scheme. La Dolce Vita has a wide array of ensembles that range from ethnic Indian wear like embroidered lehenga sets, A-line velvet kurtas and flared sleeve organza kurtas to fusion wear like satin co-ords and western wear like floral printed gowns.

La Dolce Vita

We asked Amrish about the intent behind making the collection not typical to one but many occasions and moods. “It is an amalgamation of Indian handicrafts. The modern silhouettes make it timeless in terms of sensibility, global appeal, and traditional crafts. Modern aesthetics inspired by Indian heritage make it perfect for the bride and bridesmaids for all wedding-related occasions.” The edit is a striking balance of grace, utilitarian fashion and flamboyance.It is suited for travel and varied occasions. Amrish tells us, “It is like a destination wedding edit that is all about easygoing and fussfree dressing where modern silhouettes with signature prints have hints of intricate embroideries.”

Price on request. Available online and in-store.

Mail:priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada