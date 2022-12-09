Check out these floral jewellery designers for all your bespoke accessories

When pictures of Katrina Kaif, Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna decked in floral jewellery for their D-Day went viral on social media, we couldn’t stop raving about the use of simple floral jewellery as a gorgeous accessory. Flowers have always been charming and timeless as wedding accessories. Decking up in floral mathapattis, earrings, necklaces, bangles, kaleeras and even naths lend that special touch of grace to the brides. Flowers around the jura (bun), or any hairdo for that matter, have been a favourite with Indian women. Be it for the haldi, mehndi or even the Bengali phoolsojjya, floral jewellery is a quintessential element in weddings. While there’s no taking away from the magic of real flowers

as an accessory, designers are now making artificial floral jewellery that is affordable and much easy to ship and store.We list five floral jewellery designers who can make your wedding an enchanting affair.



Floral Art & Design Studio

Decorative floral accessories by Floral Art by Srishti

This celebrity design studio that decked up Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and KarishmaTanna for their weddings, is a gifting, design and décor studio that specialises in everything floral – from a wedding and party décor to wedding accessories, trousseau packaging as well as their highly in-demand floral jewellery. Run by Kavita Kapur and her daughter Srishti, they design floral jewellery using both real and artificial flowers.

Rs 8,000 onwards. Instagram: @floralartbysrishti



Prune India

A Prune India bride

Based out of Delhi, Prune is India’s first luxury label for bespoke floral jewellery. Remember actress Mouni Roy in a white lehenga accessorised only with white floral jewellery? That ethereal look was created by Prune India. They design artificial flower jewellery only, and to make their venture even more sustainable, the brand plants a tree whenever a ‘Prune bride’ gets hitched.

Rs 5,000 onwards. pruneindia.com



Floral Concepts by Pooja Batra

Bridal jewellery by Floral Concepts By Pooja Batra

Creating exquisite pieces with fresh and artificial flowers, Pooja Batra has been in business for more

than 20 years. From dainty tiaras to heavy kaleeras, they make them all. If you have a design in mind, share it with her or just let her create magic for you.

Rs 5,500 onwards. Instagram: @floralconceptsbypoojabatra

Floral Stories Nagpur

Floral jewellery by Floral Stories Nagpur

As its name suggests, this brand creates stories with its floral jewellery designs. A floral artistry venture, they curate handcrafted fresh flower accessories and arrangements. Designing garlands (varmaala), tiaras and other fresh flower jewellery is their forte. Choose the one that complements your attire and you’re set to catch all attention.

Price on request. floralstoriesnagpur.com



Chaarmology

Floral kaleeras from Chaarmology

A bespoke, home-grown brand by Nidhi Samani, creates unique handmade floral jewellery using both fresh and artificial flowers. Nidhi started this journey with her intrinsic interest in flower making, and acquired expertise through various professional courses. It was a process to make Chaarmology a brand

which creates exquisite floral jewellery to cater to those looking for custom-made floral jewellery.

Rs 2,600 onwards. chaarmology.com