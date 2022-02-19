Actor Vikrant Massey shares pictures from his wedding to actress Sheetal Thakur; makes the announcement official

Actor Vikrant Massey tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Sheetal Thakur on Friday. On Saturday, the actor shared a post making the announcement of his marriage.

The post read, "This journey of seven years has turned into one for seven lifetimes. Thank you for being a part of our journey (sic)." The couple got married first in a civil ceremony on February 14 and later, tied the knot in a traditional ceremony at their village on February 18.

On Friday, pictures shot by guests at the wedding were leaked online and went viral. Vikrant shared pictures of the phera ceremony, and of him and Sheetal sharing happy moments after the nuptials. Sheetal shared a similar post on her Instagram page.

Vikrant and Sheetal were cast in the first season of ALTBalaji's web series Broken But Beautiful. They were engaged in 2019, but their wedding was delayed due to the pandemic.

Vikrant acted in television shows such as Balika Vadhu and Dharam Veer before transitioning to films. He was appreciated for his performance in Death in the Gunj, Chhapaak, Haseen Dillruba and Ginny Weds Sunny. He has also been a part of web series such as Mirzapur, Made In Heaven and Criminal Justice. His next show is the much-awaited Love Hostel that will stream on Zee5.