‘The Luxury Affair’ expo at Chennai offers lavish lehengas, elegant make-up, magnificent cars — the whole package for a wedding!

The event is bringing together several vendors catering to an array of wedding needs | Debadatta Mallick

Lavish lehengas, elegant make-up, and magnificent cars — whatever you need for the perfect wedding is present at Chennai’s biggest wedding expo. ‘The Luxury Affair’ is a one-stop destination for all wedding fineries and fine couture. The spotlight, however, was on the wedding expo where major fashion houses, exclusive lifestyle brands, fine jewellers, marriage event coordinators, decorators, and various other wedding-related vendors gathered under one roof. “The shopping experience is very good and this (the event) is exclusive, as opposed to other exhibitions,” suggested Poongudi, a customer.

The exhibition is organised by the Razzmatazz Group and presented by Libra Productions in association with Elite Matrimony. “This is the tenth year we are conducting a wedding expo. We have been getting positive feedback from our customers for the past few years and that motivates us to make the event better every time. The best of the best are selected from every area. We are intending to simplify the job of the customer by covering every aspect of a wedding,” said Joe Michael, the organiser.

Visitors can shop for perfumes, cosmetics, skincare, watches, clothing, decor pieces, art, and other collectibles. Automotive dealers Boom Cars have also brought an impressive range of cars and bikes — a Mustang, Lamborghini, BMW Z4, a Harley Davidson, and Triumph — for enthusiasts to explore.

The vendors provide unique pieces and aim to fulfill the needs of the customer, it seems. “You can have the best collections here at the expo. We are a multi-designer store and we bring together many Indian designer labels. We are mainly working with exclusive designers, who are not available in the southern market. For instance, Rohit Bal, Samant Chauhan, and so on. I am looking forward to a great event and expecting people (to stop by),’’ shared Sally Melissa, the owner of Eleganzaa by Melissa.

Redson MJ, the branch manager of Challani Jewellery also promises to meet the expectations of the customer. “We provide services according to their needs. What we present here, they won’t get anywhere else,” he said.

Apart from an assortment of products, the Expo will also bestow upon ten people from the state the ‘Face of Tamilnadu’ awards for their contribution to society and host ‘The Fashion Walk’, showcasing leading designers from south India.

(The exhibition is open today at Taj Coromandel from 10 am to 8 pm. Entry is free. For more details, call +919791006426)