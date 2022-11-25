Designer Abhishek Roy's label Bohurupi Santiniketan unveils wedding edit with actor Sean Banerjee

Couturier and Tollywood costumier Abhishek Roy's label Bohurupi Santiniketan has earned renown for the melange of relaxed fusion wear that it presents in indigenous weaves. His latest men's winter wedding collection too bears testimony to his unpretentious homegrown aesthetics and channels sophistication without being overly gaudy.

"I have been always championing the cause of sustainable and ethical fashion besides laying stress on recycled fashion. We work exclusively with pure cotton linen and malmal but our latest line of winter wedding ensembles are made with pure woven silks like garad and tussar," says Abhishek.

Actor Sean Banerjee in Bohurupi's wedding edit

The collection is essentially a celebration of Bengal's rich heritage and culture and takes a leaf from the decadent babu culture that prevailed in 18th and 19th century Bengal. The cuts are very traditional, but Abhishek has smartly incorporated a contemporary feel to the same by seamlessly fusing modern silhouettes. Colourwise too, apart from the beige and tussar shades, there are bright pops of vermillion red and rose gold which are further accentuated with intricately hand-stitched embroideries in antique zari.

"In recent years, the groom's wedding fashion market has witnessed a tremendous shift due to a change in sartorial preferences among young men. Just like the new-age brides, the modern grooms too want to be dressed up uniquely for their special day. So, though in the initial years of our label, we never gave a proper thought to men's wedding collections, we are doing so, now. The grooms are so invested and involved in the making of their ensembles that it also gives me a kick to come up with something special for them," shares a candid Abhishek.

This season tells Abhishek, it will be more about traditional wear and colours like ivory and beige will rule the Bengali wedding wardrobe. "For any Bengali groom, a dhoti is a must. We have come up with a diverse range of dhotis in silk. Each of the six yards has an exquisite hand-embroidered border in contrasting colours. The designs depict motifs of Bengali alpona naksha that are seen in both rural and urban households during Laksmi puja, weddings and other auspicious occasions. The dhotis come in colours like white, tussar and red that you can mix and match with the punjabis,” elaborates Abhishek.

The kurtas or Bengali-styled punjabis too reflect Alpona motifs in silk threads and the Punjabi come in a variety of cuts and silhouettes with differently placed button lines. You can choose from the elegantly flashy angrakhas to the sophisticated achkans and the plain sabeki punjabis to look your best during the wedding day.

Having carved a substantial niche among the city’s experimental and discerning clientele, the 10-year-old label pushes the envelope by exploring the entire milieu of heritage craftsmanship of Santiniketan. “Having been born and raised in Santiniketan, it’s natural for me to give back to the place through my work and uplifting the condition of the local weavers, women and craftsmen. That’s sustainability for me,” says Abhishek.

Abhishek feels that while hunting for wedding trousseau, the grooms should ensure that there is a balanced mix of glamour which doesn’t look over the top. “Since weddings in India are a kind of cultural exchange rather than a union of two individuals alone, one should go traditional in his attire. But remember not to go overboard and overdo things. Keep a sartorial balance. If your kurta is ornate pair it up with a simply done dhoti in contrast colour and vice versa. Choose attires according to your body structure and don’t go for mix and matches which you can’t carry smartly. Aping trends blindly is the worst thing you can do to yourself,” he advises.

For those on the heavier side, Abhishek suggests angrakhas or layered kurtas that lend a slimmer look. If you are on the thinner side then you can try broader shoulders with side flips. If you are a little shorter in height then always settle for vertical or linear line designs and motifs.

“People are going back in time and fusions are now passé, so, it’s better to stay away from that. Either go fully traditional or stay modern chic when it comes to a winter wedding this season. The trick to looking different and special lies in choosing diverse colour tones and different materials and silhouettes. But choose colours that also complement the bride’s outfit so that the wedding pictures look nice and well-coordinated. Remember, the pictures are going to stay forever,” stresses Abhishek.

The wedding wardrobe essentials for men should comprise a nice pair of dhoti and vibrant mojris and kolhapuris that can give a lift to even simple attires. “For the winters, the grooms can also carry a nice woven pashmina shawl or an exquisite piece of woven Benarasi stole to look gorgeous,” suggests Roys, who feels that Vicky Kaushal is the most well-dressed groom in recent years who kept it soothing, nicely coordinated and subtle.

Roy’s upcoming summer collection consists of two parts namely a generic summer collection and a wedding edit for men and women. “The daily wear prêt numbers will have free-flowing silhouettes in cotton in a plethora of beach colours like yellow, blue and green. The wedding edit this year will be made with lighter materials like butter cotton, linen cotton and other mixes of pure weaves and will be an all-white collection.

We have tried four exclusive wedding looks from Bohuroi’s groom’s collection on popular television actor Sean Banerjee.

Price on request. 20/12B, Graham’s Land, Tollygunge

Actor Sean Banerjee shares with us his choices for the big day

Winter wedding fashion: I prefer traditional Indian wear, especially so, during the winter season amd go for a kurta and dhoti or a churidar. My winter wedding wardrobe also has a nice formal suit and a tuxedo. I like to keep options in both light and dark colours for day and evening wear.

I also see a lot of grooms going with the trend and I'm guessing the trend now is sherwanis with intricate work or embroidered achkans.

Best dressed groom in recent years: Ranbir Kapoor surely. I like his subtle style.

CREDITS: Picture: Debarshi Sarkar / Hair and Makeup Chayan Ray / Clothes, styling and location courtesy: Bohurupi Santiniketan