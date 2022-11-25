Kolkata's authentic Benarasi label Coloroso unveils its wedding collection with Swastika Dutta

If there is any city label that has established itself as an authority in pure handwoven Benarasi saris, it has to be Coloroso. Caringly curated by founder Joydeep Roy the store has an exclusive collection of pure, handwoven Benarasis ranging from elegant numbers with subtle work apart from a range of raw silks, handspun chanderi and katan silks in vibrant colours and muted pastels. The colourful collection of saris is not only timeless and appealing but also goes a long way in sustaining the fast-depleting community of handicraftsmen and expert weavers who are slogging hard to keep the art from dying.

Their latest wedding collection, Anandi too, showcases intricate Benarasi weaves in happy winter shades and caters to all the whims of a bride and her bridesmaids and relations. And we bring you four exclusive looks from the edit worn by none other than the effervescent and beautiful actress Swastika Dutta.

A short chat with Joydeep about the collection.

Swastika Dutta in a Coloroso weave

Tell us all about your winter wedding collection?

We call our winter- wedding collection Anandi, it's an expression of ananda which means happiness in Bengali. The edit displays a host of bright, jewel tones for the brides to bring out and enhance their inner gorgeousness and beauty. There are a few very sophisticated pastel shades too, which are more suited for the demure bridesmaids and other relations.

Swastika Dutta in a Coloroso weave

How appealing have Benarasi weaves become to young buyers? What kind of designs works for them?

As far as our design philosophy is concerned, in this past decade, we stuck to our roots, and our traditions keeping in mind a sense of modernity when it comes to designs and have tried to marry both worlds. We have tried tweaking the traditional motifs in a very modern and jazzy form that appeals to the aesthetic sense of a young buyer.

We use light katan silks, ektara weaves, so that wearing a Benarasi doesn't seem cumbersome to the modern-day fashionable women, who know their minds. That's what has basically been our guiding design philosophy.

Swastika Dutta in a Coloroso weave

With people going overboard with celebrations what will be the ruling mood this wedding season?

Benarasis, we feel, are actually becoming more appealing to the modern and stylish brides, as these are easy to drape, and are very soft and manageable. The young millennial brides are showing a deep interest in having an heirloom in the form of Benarasis. They are looking at thin borders, bright, smart colours and a keepsake.

The ruling mood or the mood board for a wedding can be an amalgamation of fun, modernity and tradition. While for their Haldi or Mehendi ceremony, the brides may opt for smart, linear Benarasi designs. For weddings, most are sticking to traditional colours and, in fact, many are opting for traditional motifs as well.

The trending wedding looks, as far as Coloroso ethos or personally I'm concerned, will always be around saris only. With the Bollywood influence ruling big, brides are increasingly opting for lehengas too, but nothing can beat the six yards of elegance and opulence. Hence brides are still picking up Benarasis because they have a repeat value and are heirlooms.

Swastika Dutta in a Coloroso weave

How has wedding fashion evolved?

The wedding fashion market has gone through a sea change along with weddings, which are now mostly destination weddings, or ones organised in five-star resorts, clubs and hotels. Naturally, with the onset of the same, fashion too has undergone a change.

Millennials prefer simplicity, smartness and a fuss-free ensemble and Benarasis tick on all the boxes. Lightweight with traditional motifs or modern motifs in myriads of colours, Benarasis are here to stay for sure.

What are the wedding wardrobe must-haves?

Saris and definitely a Benarasi sari.

Price on request. On colorosoweaves.in. 24A, Manohar Pukur Road.

CREDITS: Pictures: Debarshi Sarkar / Hair and makeup: Abhijit Paul, assisted by Sananda Mondal Laha / Styling Poulami Gupta / Jewellery: Senco Gold and Diamonds, Gahane jewellery / Blouses VCut / Location courtesy: JW Marriott Kolkata / Food partner: Chowman