Celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur shares his insights ahead of the festive and wedding season

Celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur knew this profession was his true calling when he saw confidence oozing out of customers at his cousin’s salon, after a basic hair pampering session. Today he certainly believes it was a right decision to dive into the world of hairstyling early on in life after being a go to stylist for A-lister celebrities such as Jahnvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt to name a few. Drawing inspiration from Guido Palau and Chris Appleton, Amit describes his own style as spontaneous, minimalistic and comfortable. We catch up with the coiffeur to learn what’s trending, and how to keep the locks healthy amidst busy schedules.

You’ve styled Jahnvi, Deepika, Katrina and many more. If you had to describe each of their styles, how would you do it?

It’s quite obvious that each of them have a different vibe and style sense. I try to understand their ideas of self-representation, and come to a middle ground to find something that will complement their face and attire simultaneously. I would describe Jahnvi as eccentric and fun, Deepika as experimental, Katrina as classic and Alia as lively and cute.

What’s trending ahead of the festive and wedding season?

I think a style that doesn’t look styled is something that is trending right now. People are growingly becoming more interested in natural looking textures and waves. For weddings, the idea of hairstyling is increasingly becoming very personal. It’s not necessary for brides to tie their hair up in a bun or have a ghunghat on it. Weddings are a very significant day in every bride’s life and she should make sure she’s comfortable in her style. Following Alia’s open hair look on her D-day, I think the next wedding season will be all about having fun and a personalised sense of hairstyling.

What are some classic styles that will never go out of fashion?

A beautiful bouncy blowout and a slick centre part tied hair will never go out of fashion and is super versatile. For working women, a hairstyle that will always remain chic and easy is a slick centre/ side parted hair tied in a ponytail or a knot. It doesn’t require a lot of products and can be done with just water while simultaneously complementing every work outfit.



Hair care recommendations for people who are always on the go?

A hair care tip that I recommend to everyone is using a blob of treatment oil like Moroccan Oil or Argan Oil, mixed with a dash of heat protection cream after every single shampoo session. I picked this hack from Katrina, and this concoction protects your hair from external damage of any sort be it pollution, heat or UV rays.



What are some of your latest styles?

I am strongly emphasising on keeping things simple and beautiful. It is more important to make the locks look luscious, expensive and healthy than making it look professional. I am just trying to keep it very easy and very chilled out just like Katrina’s hairstyle on her Haldi and Mehendi.