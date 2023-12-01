Weddings: Skin and haircare experts reveal bridal beauty secrets

As your weddding day nears, you’re likely going through one of the most emotional journeys of your life. From the anticipation of a joy-filled married life to the excitement and nervousness that come with embracing this new phase, a lot is going on. To top it, the wedding preparations are in full swing with the constant focus on the guest list, décor, and food arrangements. This leads barely any room for self-care. Add to it the unfiltered opinions of friends and family on how you should look and what treatments you can take, and it becomes overwhelming. We cut the clutter for you with beauty experts who answer a bride’s concerns with their tips on makeup, diet, skincare and more.

Bridal beauty

Follow a long-term regimen

Experts suggest that skin and hair care should start six to 12 months prior to the wedding. It gives ample time to address concerns. Dr Chytra V Anand, aesthetic dermatologist and founder, Kosmoderma Clinics shares a beauty regimen to follow three months before the wedding date, depending on your skin type. “A few laser sessions to address skin texture or pigmentation can be planned. Skin boosters are a good option for a hydrated fresh look. As we approach closer to the wedding date, it is best to switch to hydrating treatments. Hair growth treatments can be started six months before the wedding to enjoy a good volume of hair in all the hairstyles planned for your wedding. Exercise, hydration and eating healthy will be the cornerstone for these treatments.”

South Indian bride

Days before D-Day!

A few days before the wedding, facials take precedence. However, the frequency of facials can vary depending on your skin type and specific concer ns. Dr Charu Sharma, co-founder & director of dermatology at Cureskin, advises different facials suited for diverse skin types, “For those with oily skin, it’s advisable to have facials every three to four weeks leading up to the wedding. These facials can include deep cleansing and exfoliation to control excess oil production. For those with dry skin, monthly facials with hydrating and moisturising treatments are recommended to ensure a radiant complexion. However, it’s crucial to consult a dermatologist who can assess your skin’s unique needs and recommend the most suitable facial treatments.” Dr Chytra adds, “Plan for a final facial four to seven days before the wedding. A hydrafacial or oxygeneo facial focused on intense hydration without extraction and exfoliating peels would be ideal. Be cautious while using haldi in ceremonies, it might stain and irritate the skin. Focus on hydrating skin care products and cut out exfoliating agents like retinoids and AHA/BHAs from skincare regimen one week prior to the date.”

To be bride

You are what you eat

Diet can significantly influence your skin’s health when complemented with a comprehensive skincare routine. Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, aesthetic physician and founder of ISAAC Luxe, shares, “Include berries, citrus fruits, leafy greens, and nuts into your diet to protect your skin from damage caused by free radicals. Omega-3 fatty acids support the skin’s lipid barrier, keeping it hydrated and supple. Vitamin C is vital for collagen production. Beta-carotene, found in carrots, sweet potatoes, and spinach can give your skin a healthy glow and protect it from sun damage. Zinc supports skin health by aiding in wound healing and reducing inflammation. Include foods like lean meats, beans, and whole grains. Protein is essential for the repair and renewal of skin cells. Include lean protein sources like poultry, fish, tofu, and legumes.” She advises against the consumption of excessive sugar that can lead to inflammation and acne. Alcohol and caffeine can dehydrate the skin if consumed excessively, so indulge in moderation and balance with adequate water intake.

In bridal makeup

New age bridal treatments

Brides are seeking the pinnacle of prewedding beauty with advanced and holistic skincare treatments. Dr Geetika shares about IV Drip at House of Drips and the Fresh Facial which are one of the most opted these days. Telling us about their benefits, she shares, “As the significant day approaches, brides-to-be often find themselves stressed and busy. IV drip therapy is a great way to quickly and effectively hydrate the body and increase energy levels. IV drips can be personalised to include essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, such as vitamin C and glutathione, which can help promote healthy skin. These nutrients can improve skin tone, reduce signs of ageing, and give a nice glow. Fresh Facial offers a comprehensive skincare solution with three steps: the ‘Photo Facial’ for addressing skin imperfections, the ‘Ice Facial’ for reducing puffiness, and the ‘Pink-Aging Treatment’ to boost collagen and improve elasticity.”

Steps for bridal makeup

Hitesh Dewett, training and artistry manager at Swiss Beauty, is a makeup wizard. He suggests the correct steps to follow while doing bridal makeup to get flawless results:

➊ Start with a clean and moisturised face.

➋ Apply a primer to create a smooth canvas for makeup.

❸ Use a foundation that matches your skin tone and blend it evenly.

❹ Conceal any blemishes or dark circles with a concealer.

❺ Set the foundation and concealer with a translucent powder.

❻ Apply concealer and then proceed with eyeshadow.

❼ Define your eyebrows using a brow pencil or powder.

❽ Apply eyeliner, mascara, and false lashes if desired.

❾ Add blush to the apples of your cheeks for a natural flush.

❿ Apply a lip liner, followed by lipstick or lip gloss whichever you like