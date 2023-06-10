Breaking bridal beauty boundaries

A bride today seeks a balance between her personal style and tradition, not only on her big day but after that too. The urge to embrace the beauty of diversity and individuality is what makes the trend for bridal beauty trousseau this year special. Contrary to earlier traditions where the bridal beauty trousseau would be a small part of her huge assortment of garments and accessories, now it is quite elaborate - specific products for specific needs as she ventures into a new chapter of her life.

“The bridal trousseau trends for 2023 encompass a harmonious blend of minimalism, individuality, and sustainability. Brides will embrace their natural beauty, focusing on flawless skin, and subtle makeup, while making a statement with bold lip colours and the timeless classics. Ethereal hair accessories will add a touch of romance, and brides will prioritise skin care preparations for that radiant glow. Sustainable and cruelty-free beauty products will gain popularity, aligning with brides’ eco-conscious choices. Finally, custom fragrances will hold a special place in the bridal trousseau, offering a unique and personal touch to the wedding experience. By curating a trousseau that reflects these trends, you’ll look stunning and ensure that your beauty routine aligns with your values and priorities. Here’s to a beautiful and memorable bridal experience for the brides of 2023 who will embark on their journey to matrimony with grace, confidence, and style that truly represents them,” shares Sneha Singh, Head of Research and Innovation, Faces Canada.

According to Mini Sood Banerjee, Assistant Director & Head of Marketing and Training AmorePacific Group, bridal trends have seen massive changes in the last couple of years. “The Indian brides are going in for minimalist and simpler looks. With minimal makeup, natural pink blush and a stroke of eyeliner. Even for their bridal lehengas, many brides after seeing celeb weddings recently are going for lighter shades of pink, ivory white, peach and earthy shades,” says Mini. Further adding, “Beauty bridal trousseau can have products like - face wash, moisturiser, under eye cream, sun - screen (a very important product), lip balm or lip mask. For makeup - may be a foundation, a light colour blush, mascara, eyeliner and lipcolour.”

Elaborating on the one thing a bride or a groom can’t do without in their beauty trousseau, she says, “I think a moisturiser, since it’s an everyday use product. Otherwise, the skin will become dehydrated and can lead to early signs of aging.” If that’s not all the glamour and radiance one can garner in their bridal beauty trousseau, then one can actually add a touch of liquid gold. Indulge in some self-care experience with Kalimera Gold Hair Oil with 24K certified gold in it. This oil offers a range of hair health benefits including hair fall reduction, improved scalp condition, reduction in flaky scalps and increase in hair thickness and density. Not only is gold in hair care products good, it also comes with antiinflammatory properties, ideal for those dealing with sensitive, hyper pigmented, and acne-scarred skin. Gold also helps repair skin damage while adding radiance and glow with its intense light-reflecting colour. It improves skin elasticity, giving it a firming effect and combating environmental aggressors and daily pollutants.