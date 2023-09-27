A look at the dreamy wedding venue Araya Bagh by Tarun Tahiliani's Design Studio

A wedding venue isn't just a backdrop; it's the canvas that sets the tone, weaving together the threads of romance, history, and natural beauty for an unforgettable celebration. Whether it's the allure of a romantic garden, the evergreen charm of a historic mansion, the serenity of a beachfront, or the rustic elegance of a barn, the venue's aesthetics and surroundings play a key role in accentuating the overall wedding experience for both the couple and their guests.

As the wedding season is here, Delhi’s Araya Bagh designed by maven Tarun Tahiliani, stands out as a true gem. Sprawling luxuriously across 2.5 acres, this venue draws its design inspiration from India's rich Mughal heritage, evident in every intricate jaali work. It offers a range of spaces capable of hosting lavish events accommodating guests ranging from an intimate gathering of 50 to a grand celebration with 1,500. Beyond being a mere venue, Araya Bagh's captivating vistas and architectural grandeur make it a paradise for wedding photography.

Recently, Araya Bagh has raised the bar in the realm of culinary experiences by partnering with Catering Collective. This collaboration brings together the best of both worlds, seamlessly weaving together exceptional food and remarkable design to curate an unparalleled wedding experience.

Among the other notable catering partners is the renowned Blue Sea Catering, a luxury catering company with over four decades of expertise. Their culinary prowess has left a lasting impression on celebrities and business leaders worldwide. With a penchant for innovation, they craft bespoke menus featuring both Indian and international cuisines.

Additionally, the venue offers an exclusive opportunity for guest collaborations with celebrated chefs, adding a dash of gourmet flair to every celebration. For those seeking personalised and tailored vegetarian catering services, Pavitra Catering stands ready to cater to your unique preferences. With its sumptuous offerings, the venue aims to make weddings nothing short of fairy tales.



At Ghitorni, MG Road, Delhi.

