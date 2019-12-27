We got Instagram's favourite vegan to share his signature recipe with us

Vegan activist and culinary activist Sebastien Kardinal has been leading the international surge towards veganism since 2007; an epicurean at heart, he has always been a great lover of good food. His specialisation lies in revisiting French and international gastronomical specialities and crafting their vegan versions. He has also authored several cookbooks in French.

Sebastien's plant-based numbers are winning Instagram

"I turned vegan when I opened my eyes to all that is happening. I'm Italian, I used to eat a lot of cheese and eggs all the time. But I realised maybe if I stopped eating animals, I can do my part, make a change for the better. I try to be an example, to prove that it's possible for people to eat good, tasty food even when you're having a plant-based diet. I'm from Paris and it's amazing how a city like Paris has picked up on the vegan trend, we have people who make artisanal vegan cheese, and so many shops which cater to vegan people,” Sebastien tells us, when we catch up with him during his masterclass at Novotel Kolkata Hotel.

The petit salé aux lentilles

The chef also shared his version of Petit salé aux lentilles, a popular French dish which is meant to feature salted pork. Instead of meat, chef Kardinal uses plant protein little to create the right balance of flavours.

Petit salé aux lentilles

Ingredients:

500g green lentils Du Puy

1 yellow onion

3 carrots

4 cloves

200g smoked tofu

200 g tempeh

Bouquet garni

30 ml of tamari

Colza oil

Cold water

Pinch of sea salt

Preparation:

Wash lentils and soak in cold water the time to prepare the rest.

Clean and peel the carrots, cut into medium slices. Peel and cut the onion in half and prick with the cloves.

Cut the tempeh into slices about 2 cm thick and cut the tofu into large pieces.

In a Dutch oven, heat a little oil and fry tempeh. Deglaze with tamari book. Sear the pieces of tofu in the pan until brown then add the tempeh. Sprinkle with water, add the bouquet garni and onion.

Boil for about ten minutes. Taste and make sure the mixture is quite salty, correct if necessary.

Drain the lentils and add to the saucepan, add the carrots, stir gently and cook, covered, for 30 minutes.

Serve with Dijon mustard extra strong.