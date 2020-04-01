Ordering in during a pandemic is risky business. But those with limited cooking skills or simply seeking some respite from the never-ending chore wheel of cooking and cleaning (with our domestic help quarantined as well) — heaved a sigh of relief when notifications began popping up that food deliveries were underway again. Keeping in mind concerns of COVID-19 lurking every time you open your door to step out or bring something in — we’ve curated a list of places that promise to handle your food without touching it by hand. This means sanitised gloves, sterilised tongs and scoopers, and in some cases, refusing cash purchases on delivery.



All in an effort to serve up contact-free meals at every stage: from prep to packaging to the point your dinner arrives at your doorstep. From rasam sadham to chicken biryani, breakfast omelettes to woodfired pizza to healthy salads and dessert fixes like red velvet jars, we have ‘locked down’ on choices that taste like home, favourite cuisines that you might missing, and basics you cannot do without.

The Park Chennai

Bestsellers

Middle Eastern Falafel wrap | Wood fired pesto pizza | Pasta Arrabbiatta

(Noon to 2.30 pm, 6 pm to 9 pm)

Fresh produce is chlorine-washed once it is received at the hotel. The vendors have also been briefed thoroughly. Temperature checks are done mandatorily for all staff as they enter the hotel and sanitisers used appropriately, which is strictly monitored. More importantly, the staff who are working currently have been coached on the importance of hygiene and sanitation — given it is of paramount importance.

— Ashutosh Nerlekar, Executive chef, The Park Chennai

The Table

Bestsellers

Red velvet | Chocolate mud | Trio of chocolate | Salted Caramel Browine | Dark

chocolate mousse

(Noon to 2.30 pm, 6 pm to 9 pm)

Every jar and utensil is washed thoroughly in hot water as well as put through a sterilisation process daily. No food item comes in direct physical contact from the supply chain operations to the final production line. We’ve been following these measures from before the outbreak as quality and security

is never taken lightly at The Table.

— Shriram Rajendran, founder, The Table

Hilton Chennai

Bestsellers

Zaffrani paneer | Chipotle grilled focaccia | Chicken shitake soy ginger | Cheesecake in a jar

(7 am to 9.30 pm, noon to 2.20 pm, 6 pm to 9 pm)

We are five-star FSSAI certified and follow stringent HACCP standards when it comes to food safety and hygiene. Right from the procurement process to final delivery, we ensure food is handled in an optimal process that covers all the required safety points including right temperature, equipment, storage, cooking and packing techniques. Food is not handled directly by hand. We mandate use of hair cover and food safe gloves, apart from personal protection attire for all food handlers. We have dedicated walk-in chillers for different ingredients such as fresh greens, meats, etc. We use sterilised equipment such as tongs and packing boards while packing food in custom made take away boxes.



In addition, we have an in-house food hygiene and microbiology lab that monitors all our food, safety and hygiene-related touch-points for personnel, products and the premises. There are disinfectant stations across all food zones in the hotel. And we have a well-experienced Hygiene Manager who drives best in business hygiene practices for the hotel.

— Ruban Das, General Manager, Hilton

Ciclo Cafe

Bestsellers

Classic Margherita | Ciclo’s BBQ | Chicken Pizza | Arrabbiata & Carbonara Pasta.

(Noon to 2.30 pm, 6 pm to 9 pm)

All Day Breakfast Company

Bestsellers



Omelettes | Pancakes | Batata Poha

(6 am to 9 am, noon to 2.30 pm, 6 pm to 9 pm)

Biryani Bol



Bestsellers

Mutton biryani | Chicken biryani | Paneer Butter Masala

(Noon to 2.30 pm, 6 pm to 9 pm)

Aki Bay

Bestsellers

Non-veg bento box: Chicken Karaage, Tuna Katsu, Aji Tama, Gohan, Chicken Teriyaki | Veg Bento box: The Chao Fan and curry, Age Jaga (deep fried baby potatoes), Gohan (Japanese steamed rice) & Nasu Dengaku (miso eggplant).

(Noon to 2.30 pm, 6 pm to 9 pm)

Ciclo Life

Bestsellers

Pulled Chicken Salad | Paneer Tikka | Chicken Tikka salads.

(6 am to 9 am, noon to 2.30 pm, 6 pm to 9 pm)

We have a pot washer where our utensils are cleaned, sanitised and air-dried. For bigger vessels, we have a large sink with hot water where they are soaked and dried. Even our cutlery and crockery is washed in a dish washer and air-dried. The temperature we maintain for cleaning is 70 degrees. Our kitchen floors are washed with soap oil and sanitised with Taski products. Every single time someone uses a table, it is wiped down and sanitised.

— Ashish Thadani, Director, Absolute

Story of a Chinese Chef

Bestsellers

Schezwan fried rice | Chilli chicken | Basil chicken | Chicken lollipop | Butter garlic noodles

(Noon to 2.45 pm & 6 pm to 9 pm)

Simply Madras

Bestsellers

Rasam rice with chicken 65 / Chicken chukka | Curd rice with nei kozhi varuval | Chicken biryani | Andhra chilli chicken

(Noon to 2.45 pm & 6 pm to 9 pm)

We sanitise our workstation thoroughly — work tables, door handles, chopping boards and knives, every four hours. Our vegetables and fruits are sanitised before they are cut. This is apart from temperature checks of our staff before entering the kitchen, and sanitisers for hands and masks. We refuse cash payments for hygiene purposes and only accept online payments.

— Nikhil Moturi, Owner, Crimson Foods

