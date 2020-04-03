Have you tried this lobster risotto, yet?

Just because you are social distancing doesn’t mean you have to abandon your gourmet taste buds. If you want a break from the instant noodles and ready-to-eat meals, then we’ve got a hassle-free, efficient risotto recipe which is the fanciest thing you can make in a kitchen under lockdown.

Chef Rohit Pushpavanam from Alila Diwa Goa, who originally hails from Kolkata, is constantly looking to surprise guests with new innovations in gastronomical experiences, especially when it comes to seafood. Chef Rohit is famous for re-creating Goa’s signature dishes with a contemporary touch. Not only has he worked with Michelin star-winning chefs like Chef Qureshi, Laurent Chancel, Ingo Moeller and Eckart Witzigmann, but he has also cooked for several royal family members from around the world like Duke of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

His recipe of lobster risotto, for instance, is a great example of modern, effortless take on elaborate European numbers. You’ll notice that the chef has stuck to easily available ingredients, so you can use any seafood stock, some pantry cheese, shallots, pepper and lemon juice and you won’t miss your favourite Italian restaurant all that much. Chef Rohit’s 7-step lobster risotto is quick, convenient and superbly creamy. Take a look:

Ingredients:

50 ml seafood stock

1 teaspoon saffron

3 tbsp. olive oil

3 medium shallots, minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

150 gm cups arborio rice

1 ⁄ 3 cup dry white wine

1 ⁄ 2 cup mascarpone

1 lb. Maine lobster meat, cut into 1" pieces

1 tbsp. butter

1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice, plus 1 tsp. zest

1 Parsley sprig for garnish

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Chef Rohit Pushpavanam from Alila Diwa Goa

Method

-Heat seafood stock in a small saucepan over medium heat; set aside and keep it warm.

-Heat oil in a 4-qt. saucepan over medium-high heat; add shallots and garlic to the saucepan.

-Once it starts to cook, keep stirring until it is soft. Now add rice and cook it until it turns opaque, it should take 3-4 minutes.

-Add wine and cook until it gets absorbed.

-Now take the reserved stock ½ cup at a time and cook until each addition is absorbed before adding the next amount.

- As it cooks, keep it stirring, until the liquid is creamy. Once it turns creamy, remove it from heat and stir in lobster meat, butter, lemon juice and zest.

- Add a bit of salt and pepper. For garnishing, use the remaining lemon zest and fresh parsley sprig, if you like.