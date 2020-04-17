SARAH TODD HAS been in the city a few times in the past and the taste of two most popular dishes from the region — Kolkata biryani and rashogollah, seems to have left an indelible imprint on her taste buds. The Australian food and lifestyle influencer and entrepreneur, who has been shuttling between India and Sydney for the last five years opening restaurants in Mumbai, Goa and Delhi, curated a special menu for Black & White at The Grub Fest held in Kolkata a few days before the lockdown. The 30-year-old single mother, author of The Healthy Model Cookbook and an expert in French cuisine tells us that her culinary skills are majorly influenced by Indian flavours. In fact, during the Australian Open held earlier this year Todd made her version of golgappas and earned appreciation. At the carnival, she curated potent cocktails and paired it with delectable bites. “It was fun working on this project. For me it’s all about complementing the flavours of the light and easy-toshare food with the smoky flavour of whiskey and not making the pair overpowering,” says Todd, who was a contestant of MasterChef Australia season 6, and is looking for opportunities to spread her entrepreneurial wings in Kolkata. Here are two recipes for you to try at home and lift your spirits.

Yes We Cran

Ingredients:

60ml Black & White | 20ml Lime Juice|45ml Cranberry Juice| Garnish: Lime Wedge| Glassware: Highball (Tall glass)/ Tumbler glass Method: ●Build all the ingredients into a tall glass. ● Add ice and stir.●Top with tonic. Note: Pair this scotch cocktail with a plate of Chicken Pinchos for an ideal evening of indulgence.

Citrus Got Real

Ingredients:

45ml Black & White|15 ml lime juice |Orange Juice Garnish: Lime Slice Glassware: Highball (Tall glass) / Tumbler glass Method: ●In a tall glass, add ice and pour scotch. ● Next, add the lime juice and top it up with orange juice. ● Garnish with a slice of lime. Note: Up your scotch game with this citrus flavoured drink by pairing it with some sweet potato fries for the perfect match.