Joining the bandwagon of door-to-door delivery services of essential items during the lockdown period is Bengaluru-based cure.fit, the popular fitness platform whose unique workout regimens on its fitness-specific wing called cult.fit have garnered a massive following among fans and celebs alike.

Called whole.fit, the new service by cure.fit has a wide range of grocery essentials, including items like rice, atta, pulses, oil, spices, sugar, salt, edible oil, bread, milk, eggs and heat-and-ready-to-eat meals. It is currently providing delivery slots within 24 hours of order placement.

Some of the common household brands such as Saffola (Marico), MTR, Britannia, Pillsbury (General Mills), Ashirwad (ITC), MDH and 24 Mantra, to name a few, can be seen on their roster at the moment.

Keeping the health and safety of both the customers and employees in mind, all their delivery crew members are being routinely checked for body temperatures and have been necessitated to keep personal distance while picking up the orders from the warehouses. The company has also moved to contactless delivery to reduce contact with customers.

Cure.fit is currently providing this service across Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Delhi, while also planning to bring some essential products to Mumbai soon.