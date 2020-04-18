Hectic mornings or sleeping in a little extra during this lockdown, don't mean you need to compromise on a healthy breakfast. This delicious overnight night oats recipe using pantry essentials and the goodness of California walnuts is a simple solution to fuel up for the day, with minimum hassle. Celebrity Chef Sabyasachi Gorai shows us how:

Banana Bread Overnight Oats

Ingredients

3 ripe bananas, sliced

2 cups old-fashioned oats

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

3/4 cup chopped California walnuts, divided

1 tablespoon maple syrup

3 cups skim milk

Preparation

1. In a large container with a lid, add sliced bananas. Use a potato masher or a fork to mash

the bananas until smooth.

2. Add oats, cinnamon, salt, vanilla, half of the chopped walnuts, maple syrup and milk to

the bananas. Combine thoroughly and refrigerate overnight.

3. To serve, divide the oats into four serving dishes, such as mason jars or glass containers

with lids. Top each serving with remaining chopped walnuts before serving. The overnight

oats will last up to 5 days in the fridge, though the oats will soften more the longer they sit.