IF BY NOW your enthusiasm to cook up a storm in your kitchen has subsided, then fret not. Some of your favourite restaurants have partially reopened operations to serve you delicacies at your doorstep, as you follow social distancing during this pandemic. So, take a break from the cooking chores and indulge in some gastronomic love while staying indoors.

Oudh 1590

Currently delivering in South Calcutta, Salt Lake, Rajarhat and parts of North Calcutta, Oudh 1590 is treating people to the ambrosial flavours of the Awadhi cuisine via in-house delivery executives as well as online aggregators. What can you expect on your plate? Gosht Galawati Kabab, Murgh Qalmi Kabab, Murgh Zafrani Kabab, Mahi Tikka, Awadhi Handi Biryani, Metiabruz Biryani, Purdah Biryani, Chicken Irani, Gosht Bhuna, Keema Kaleji and Gajar Ka Halwa among the rest.

Order time: Noon to 3.30 pm and 6.30 to 10.30 pm.

Available via: Personal as well as online delivery modules

Kurry Patta



For a treat of South Indian flavours your most trusted restaurant Kurry Patta is back. Serving bona fide dishes, you can choose from your favourites that include idli, dosa, vada, uttapam and upma. Available from their Hungerford outlets, the pure vegetarian restaurant is set to satiate your cravings for South Indian cuisine.

Order time: 11 am to 9 pm.

Available via: Swiggy and Zomato.

Fly Kouzina

This Salt Lake diner that enticed you with its aeroplane-themed interiors and delicious spread continues the promise of teasing your taste buds even amidst this lockdown. From their signature Pizza Kouzina to the popular Pindi Chana and Brocolli Corn Dumplings to Pad Thai Noodles and much more, Fly Kouzina will help you plan a feast at home.

Order time: Noon to 11 pm.

Available via: Zomato & Swiggy

Rollick



Missing your dollop of the creamy and cold ice-cream after a sumptuous homemade meal? Don’t worry! Rollick is here with its wide range of tempting flavours. From their irresistible Daab Malai, to summer special Mango Sundae to the classic Orange stick and signature Bon Bon & Nutty Roll sticks, you can have it all. Also on offer are ice-cream cakes like Belgian Chocolate, Oreo, Mango and Black Forest to make your moments special.

Order time: Noon to 10.30 pm

Available via: Swiggy and Zomato

Shiraz Golden Restaurant





Satiate your cravings for the aromatic biryani from Shiraz Golden Restaurant. The highlights of the menu include their signature Chicken and Mutton Biryani, Chicken Chaanp, Tandoori Chicken, Chicken Reshmi Kebab, Chicken Tikka Butter Masala and Mutton Pasinda.

Order time: Noon to 10 pm.

Available via: Swiggy and Zomato

JW Marriott Kolkata



The lavish spread prepared by the chefs at JW Kitchen might have been elusive for some time but not anymore. Serving a concise yet mouth-watering menu, the highlights include rolls, sandwiches, pizza and a wide selection of Indian and Western dishes that include Jerk Grilled Chicken, Spaghetti Alfredo, Paneer Lababdar, Aloo Dum, Chicken Biryani, Masala Khichdi and much more. Desserts and fresh produce from the bakery can also be ordered. Contact-less delivery can be availed within a 6 km radius.

Order time: Noon to 9 pm.

Available via: Personal delivery @ 70871-07953.

The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat



From salads to herb-flavoured Roast Chicken and Kung Pao Chicken to Vegetable Wok Noodles, The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat’s elaborate menu includes eveything from appetizers to wraps and Chinese to Indian bites. The icing on the cake is the three desserts — Pineapple Upside Down Cake,

Walnut Brownie and Chocolate Truffle Slice.

Order time: 11 am to 3 pm (pre-order) 4 to 8 pm (delivery time)

Available via: Personal delivery

The Park Kolkata



The Park Kolkata brings to you your favourites that include the famed Kolkata-style Kathi roll available in chicken and vegetable variants, thin crust pizza and steaks and biryani apart from all-time favourite Bengali dishes like Fish Fry, Sorshe Mach, Chingri Malai Curry and Kosha Mangsho. There are also snacks like momo, samosa, jalebi and more.

Order time: Noon onwards

Available via: Swiggy and Zomato or call directly @ 83350-10101.

Flurys

Flurys, the iconic tea room inthe city is reaching out to different complexes to fulfil the demand for warm and soft bread with their delivery trucks. Working on a requirement basis, you can expect staples like milk and brown bread apart from dry cakes, patties and sandwiches. You can also avail their products from their six stores in Alipore, Lake Market, Bangur, Kalitala, New Alipore and CK 40.

Order time: 8 am to 11 am for truck delivery.

Available via: Swiggy and Zomato

One Sip Restro Café



In the heart of New Town, this music-themed café will leave you spoilt for choice. Their elaborate menu has almost everything that the glutton in you would crave for. Sample a variety of pasta, thin crust pizza, sandwiches, rice both Indian and Chinese versions and side dishes made from chicken, fish and paneer. You can also make a choice from their exotic section and gorge onJalapeno Cheese and Paprika Roll, Cheese Chilli Fries, Krackling Mushroon and more.

Order time: 12.30 pm to 10 pm,

Available via: Zomato & Swiggy