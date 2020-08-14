Whether you’re stepping out with your squad to celebrate Independence Day, or staying in with your family, make sure to live it up with some choicest grub. With city eateries taking stringent sanitation and cleanliness measures and the timely emergence of gourmet food delivery services, there is no reason why you shouldn’t indulge in signature delicacies, especially with the amazing discounts and combo packages on offer. Here’s a helpful list of culinary joints where you can order from this Independence Day.

Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata

Planning a family celebration at home this Independence Day? You can have an amazing brunch delivered from Fairfield by Marriott via the new MarriottOnWheels service, which promises a safe, contactless delivery. From Mughali mains to DIY chaat platters and the most delectable kebabs, spoil yourself and your family members with an elaborate desi spread. Place your order or make reservations at +91-76050 86818

Date: August 15 and 16

Price: Rs 900 onwards

Taj Bengal

Fancy a luxury spread featuring some of Taj Bengal’s signature picks for your Independence Day lunch? Try Qmin, the gourmet food delivery service that lets you order from some of the premium restaurants like the Chinoiserie, Sonargaon, Taj Bengal’s Cal 27 and Mynt from Vivanta Kolkata EM Bypass. You can even opt for plant-based or keto options, or choose from some of the exceptional Asian, European or Middle Eastern picks from the menu.

Date: All week

Price: Available on call

Grace

Grace, the progressive vegetarian cuisine restaurant located at the multi-disciplinary centre for art & culture, Kolkata Centre For Creativity (KCC), is celebrating Independence Week with a specially curated supper. You can have your pick from some of the most nuanced and scrumptious veggie or fruit-based delicacies like Mango miso and cumin salad, Malai charred cottage cheese, Nami benami kheer and a lot more.

Date: August 9 to 15 | 11 am to 6 pm

Price: Rs 1199 ++

Social Kitchen

Holiday Inn Kolkata’s all-day multi cuisine dining restaurant Social Kitchen is set to host a special buffet this Independence Day which includes mouth watering delicacies like a traditional mutton kasha, yummy biryanis to Asian numbers, that too at great prices. For more details call 6290918901

Dates: August 15

Prices: Rs 450 onwards

Zobet

Kolkata’s newest joint Zobet has curated a delicious, tri-coloured spread to celebrate the spirit of Independence Day. The vegetarian specialties include 'Tibetian Veg Dumplings', 'Veg Kofta Biryani', 'Stuffed Paneer Tikka', 'Vegetable Shanghai Dumpling' and the 'Legendary Paneer Tikka' to name a few. While the non vegetarian specialities include 'Pepper Chicken Dumpling', 'Spicy Prawn Hargow', 'Chicken Biryani' and 'Peele Mirchi Ke Wings. For dessert, there’s tri-coloured tiramisu. Complimentary tricolour tiramisu on direct delivery and takeaway on a minimum billing of Rs 1,000. Call on 9163911011 or 033-40085314

Date: Till August 17 | 12 pm to 9 pm

Price: 1,100 plus taxes

JW Marriott Kolkata

JW Kitchen has curated a splendid lunch spread to celebrate Independence Day where guests can unwind and indulge in the flavours of freedom, with exquisite dishes that boast of the true essence of India’s culinary heritage. The property has ensured that an elaborate and intricate set of safety and sanitation measures are in place to make guests feel completely safe and secure. Plus, Marriott on Wheels, the hotel’s home delivery initiative, will also ensure that set meals for one or four are delivered from the heart of the kitchen to the comfort of guests’ homes, executed with utmost safety and strict guidelines. For reservations, call 033 6633 0000

Date: August 15 | 12:30 PM to 3:00 PM

Price: JW Kitchen (dining out) – INR 1499 plus taxes

Marriott on Wheels (home delivery) –

Meal for 1 - INR 999 plus taxes

Meal for 4 - INR 2499 plus taxes

Oudh 1590

Celebrate Independence Day the Awadhi way with exotic biryanis and kababs from Oudh 1590. Sit at home and order the authentic Awadhi Cuisine made by the house special Bawarchis, that will be hygienically served right at your doorstep through our aggregators and in-house delivery unit. Guests can also visit the restaurant and enjoy our contactless dining in a safe and hygienic environment.

The items on offer include Murgh Yakhni Biryani, Gosht Yakhni Biryani, Jheenga Yakhni Biryani, Murgh Sugandhi Biryani, Shikari Hansa Handi Biryani, Mahi Kofta Biryani, Shahi Subz Kofta Biryani, Mutton Galawati Kabab, Oudh Special Raan Biryani, Corn Seekh Kabab, Gosht Bhuna, Chicken Irani, Murgh Zafrani Kabab, Irani Jheenga Masala, Lasuni Palak and Subz Makhan Masala among the rest.

Date: August 15 | 12 noon to 10:30 pm

Price: Rs 1000 + GST