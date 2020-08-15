There’s no denying that monsoons bring a chill in the air and all you want to do is snuggle up in your bed and listen to the pitter-patter of rains outside. With Unlock 3.0 spend the rainy evenings indoor curating some refreshing cocktails that are quick and easy to make. Jack Daniel’s brings to you four delectable cocktail recipes to turn off the monsoon blues and to liven up the atmosphere at home like never before:

Apple Jack



Ingredients:

60 ml Jack Daniel's Old No. 7

Top with Fresh Apple Juice



Method:

3/4 fill a highball glass with cubed ice.

Pour Old No. 7 over ice.

Top with apple juice.

Add apple slice to garnish.



Garnish: Apple Slice

Jack Sangria



Ingredients:

0.5 cup Jack Daniel's Old No. 7

1 bottle any full-bodied wine

0.5 cup Pure Apple Juice

1 Half Orange, Sliced

1 Half Pear, Sliced

1 Plum, Sliced

1 Cinnamon Stick (optional)



Method:

Cut all fruit in equal slices & drop into the bottom of a pitcher.

Add cinnamon stick(s).

Pour the whole bottle of wine, Jack & apple juice over the fruit & stir.

Cover & chill in the refrigerator.

Best soaked overnight before drinking.

Serve cold or room temperature.



Garnish: Orange Slice, Plum Slice, Pear Slice, Cinnamon Stick(optional)

Holiday with Honey



Ingredients:

45 ml Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey

15 ml Vanilla Liqueur

15 ml Heavy Cream

90 ml Hot Coffee



Method:

Stir and serve in a mug. Garnish with whipped cream and cinnamon.



Garnish: Whipped Cream, Cinnamon

Minty Honey Fizz



Ingredients:

50 ml Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey

8 mint leaves

12.5 ml Lemon Juice

10 ml Sugar Syrup

Cubed Ice



Method:

Stir and garnish with a Lemon Wedge and Mint Sprig

Garnish: Lemon Wedge and Mint Sprig