Who needs an occasion to indulge in a bowl of ice-cream? And if the ice-creams are from Kolkata’s favourite artisanal ice cream brand – The Fat Little Penguin, make it your daily ritual. The city is a fan of Chef Jayatri Biswas’ interesting flavours and if you want to try making one at home, then here are two recipes straight from their kitchen. Enjoy.

Toasted Coconut Semifreddo

Ingredients:

2 eggs + 1 yolk

100g castor sugar

250g whipping cream (chilled)

20g desiccated coconut

5-10ml of rum

salt to taste

a splash of Vanilla extract

Method

In a dry warm pan, add in all the desiccated coconut and toast till golden brown. Keep aside.

In a heatproof bowl add in the eggs, yolk and sugar and place it over a saucepan of simmering water (double boiler) and whisk constantly till the sugar is dissolved.

This is called a sabayon, and it makes up the base of your semifreddo. It also cooks the yolks without scrambling it.

Using an electric mixer, whip the egg-mixture till ribbon consistency and it becomes a nice thick, foamy mixture. Add most your toasted coconut (you can keep some aside for garnish) along with a splash of rum and vanilla.

In a separate bowl whip up your chilled cream till soft peaks form.

Fold the cream into your sabayon.

Mould your semifreddo into glass bowls,a loaf pan or even silicone moulds. and freeze for a minimum of 4hours or till completely set and frozen.

Caramelised Pineapples

Ingredients:

1 medium Pineapple sliced and cored (canned is fine too)

20g brown sugar

1tsp Butter

Method

Slice your pineapples into roundels. I like to make thin slices so its cooks faster

Take a frying pan, add a tsp of butter. let it foam. Place your pineapple slices and fry on low heat. flip it over and continue cooking on gentle heat.

Sprinkle 1/2 tsp of brown sugar to encourage caramelization.

Once golden brown, remove and serve hot along with your semifreddo. Sprinkle some toasted coconut to garnish and serve.