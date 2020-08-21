We don’t know about you, but after months of cooking and eating at home due to the quarantine, we’re bored of the same old options, not to mention the hard work of chopping and cooking. We find ourselves reaching more and more for the freezer section to pick up and handy frozen foods, that take no time plate up. Here is our pick of frozen food brands that are here to help with quarantine cooking:



GOELD

The Goel Group has started a line of frozen foods called GOELD. The line has vegetarian and vegan options. Choose from snacks like Beetroot and Cheese Tikki, Dilliwali Dal Aloo Tikki and our personal favourite Quinoa Patty. They also have breads such as Naans and Parathas, as well as desserts like the unique Papaya Halwa.

ITC Master Chef

This brand offers gourmets products that have the thumbs up of chefs of the hotel chain. Choose from Lebanese Falafel Kebabs, Mediterranean Chicken Kebabs, Achari Beetroot Kebabs, Caribbean Chicken Pops and Dili Dahi Kebabs.



McCain

Maybe the most well-known name on this list, McCain offers some guilty-pleasure snacks that we can’t resist. Choose from their much-loved Smiles, fries and samosas. And if you’re a potato lover like us you can’t miss the Chili Garlic Potato Bites, Potato Cheese Shots and Aloo Tikkis.



Sumeru

This brand has something for everyone with its wide range of products. Of course, they have fries and nuggets, but we are a fan of their frozen Parathas that can be paired with any yummy curry. Also try their sausages and momos, that can be ready in no time!





Available online and in stores

