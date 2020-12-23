'Tis the season of pure indulgence and in case you still haven’t zeroed in on your big Christmas dinner, we are happy to help. Whether you're staying in or stepping out, make this Christmas a memorable one and explore some of the best options. Merry Christmas!

Yauatcha

Tea room and diner Yauatcha has come up with a festive, Christmas-worthy curation with picks like crispy and fluffy Shenjin chicken bun, comforting Spicy tofu dumpling topped with the indulgent vegan caviar, hearty Supreme crab meat soup with egg white and the umami-rich seaweed and tofu soup for the vegetarians, along with Yauatcha style Stir-fry Chinese cabbage with mushroom and truffle and Kolkata’s favourite Prawns and broccoli in XO sauce and a flawless Strawberry Delice made with fresh strawberries.

Billions

Considering a Christmas brunch? Head to Kolkata’s newest resto-pub Billions for lavish Sunday brunch spread where you’ll find a salad bar and a live counter with exotic picks like Burmese Khowsuey, English Breads, small plates like Truffle Fungi Bruschetta, Pav Bhaji Dinner Roll, Garlic Prawns and an assortment of Kebabs. You can also go for a two-hour unlimited pouring package to go along with their brunch, and they can select from a choice of beer, whiskey, cocktails and mocktails. 12 pm. Details available online.

Raajkutir

Planning a mini-retreat? Escape away to Raajkutir which is offering an amazing Christmas room package along with a scrumptious Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas day brunch with a bread station, live carving station, a noodle counter, house special barbecues etc. Rs 1999.

Monkey Bar

Ring in the holiday season with Monkey Bar that is hosting a homage to the Anglo-Indian community all through December with their The Jolly Good Fellows menu featuring small plates, decadent flavours, inspired by the food cooked in Anglo- Indian homes across the country. Sample from the delectable curation featuring Maka Pao De (bread and butter with a Portuguese twist), hearty Panthra and Panko Fried Crepes, filled with chicken mince and paired with spicy devil’s chutney to Spicy Chicken Roast with pepper potatoes, green beans and a mustard horseradish sauce. Rs 2,000

The Lords and Barons

Planning a good ol’ family-style breakfast for Christmas morning? Head over to The Lords and Barons in Park Street that has a new breakfast menu with delicious dessert platters, fresh-made waffles and pancakes, a selection of European egg-based numbers, hearty sandwiches, Brioche French Toasts, etc. Rs 800

TRIBE Cafe

TRIBE Café has launched colourful DIY kits to add to the Christmas magic. The boxes come with 10 assorted cookies that can be painted with edible colours and sprinkles, also included in the kit. The colours are, in fact, made of cream and butter so they won’t go hard after it’s done. Patrons can also take a photo of their creations tagging TRIBE on social media platforms. Rs 150

Kafe Mozaic

The Ballygunge cafe is offering a binge-worthy curation of comfort food for festive binging, from combo delicacies consisting kebabs, Malai Paneer Tikka, Dal- e-Khas, Dum sabji handi to non-vegetarian selections like Chicken Reshmi Tikka, Tikka Butter Masala, Chicken Do Pyaza, Hot Brownie and much more. Rs 499 onwards.

Ozora

Head over to Ozora for a Christmas eve terrace bash. Ozora is throwing the ultimate 24th Eve gala - Let It Snow with DJ Rik & DJ Vicky. The bar is stocked with an unlimited premium selection of whisky, wine, gin, rum, vodka and beer and you will also find a sumptuous buffet dinner and some lip-smacking starters and a feisty snowfall to usher in Christmas.

Oberoi Grand

Elaborate poolside Christmas lunches or a scrumptious Thai spread specially curated by Thai Chef Klae Somsuay, Oberoi Grand has arranged an array of festive options. You can even enjoy a New year's special lavish food theatre under the stars with an array of eclectic salads, numerous live counters and main courses featuring Indian, Western and Oriental favourites. Indulge in the sinful spread of desserts coupled with live music events and an unlimited pour of select premium beverages priced at INR 10000 plus taxes per person.

JW Marriott

This New Year's Eve head over to the Party in the Moonlight at JW Lounge Alfresco with a live English band, or at the Party in the Air at JW Infinity Pool where you can create memories with unplugged romantic music, along with infinity views and live food stations at both the premium venues, between 8:30 PM and 12 AM. You can also opt for the party at the Alfresco Bar hosted at JW Kitchen Alfresco.

Fairfield By Marriott

The sumptuous buffets at Fairfield's diner Kava will feature live counters and delicious signature offerings like Seafood Bisque, Hara Masala Ka Chapli Kebab, Warm Quinoa Salad, Surkh Lal Badami Aloo, Roasted Vegetable Panini, to name a few. End the feast on the sweetest note with desserts like Praline Cake, Coconut Passion, Multigrain Kheer etc. Vertex is the property’s new bar, overlooking the shimmering Newtown skyline and the Biswa Bangla Gate from its alfresco area and offering a warm space to unwind in its interior seating space. The all-new liquid restaurant invites Calcuttans for an exquisite New Year’s Eve Party complete with a live music band and DJ, along with a special buffet. Hosted on Thursday, December 31.

Kareem's

Kareem's has come up with a festive feast with binge-worthy numbers like Sarson da saag, Chicken Patiyala, Paneer Methi Makhni and much more.

Burma Burma

Head over to the Kolkata outpost of Burma Burma for some irresistibly authentic Burmese treats like their Signature Oh No Khowsuey, crunchy Tofu Buns and Lotus Stem crisps, Tea Leaf Salad, the hearty Taro Moringa Soup, Malar Hot Noodle Bowl and Mon Mustard Rice. Also explore their exquisite desserts like Rangoon baked milk, a part of the International Desserts Menu designed by renowned pastry chef Vinesh Johnny, the famed Burma Bombe, Forbidden Cherry, and traditional Burmese desserts likeTagu Piyan, Ye Gethoo, Palata.

La Macario Cafe

La Macario Cafe's menu comprises a hearty, healthy and wholesome selection of festive feasts starting from Creamy Asparagus Soup to appetisers like Chilli Water-chestnut, Peri Peri Sweet Potato Fries in Orange Vinaigrette, Beetroot and Goat Cheese Arancini, Spicy Shiitake Mushroom Sushi and Avocado & Cucumber Sushi.

Royal China

The Royal China Tasting Menu set over a sumptuous 4-course meal, has the finest of choices for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians like Royal China Imperial Vegetarian Hors D’oeuvres, Seafood Gourmet, Chef’s Imperial Seafood Hors D’oeuvres, Baked Flaming Prawns In Superior Sauce etc.

The House Dinner menu includes the season specials like ‘Royal China’s House Hors D’oeuvres’, ‘Crispy Aromatic Duck With Pancakes’, ’Prawns in choice of Sauce’, ‘Chicken In Choice Of Sauce’, ‘Stir-Fried Seasonal Vegetables’, and a choice of rice or noodles amongst others.

Moti Mahal

Moti Mahal's menu offers an extensive selection of both non-vegetarian as well as vegetarian choices. Some of the signature highlights include ‘Stuffed Aloo Tikka’, ‘Malai Seekh Kebab’, ‘Dahi Ke Kebab’, ‘Paneer Makhani’ the legendary ‘Butter Chicken’, ‘Mutton Rogan Josh’, ‘Tandoori Chicken’ and the decadent ‘Dal Makhani’ to name a few.