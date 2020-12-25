Respect and understanding between each other were what set friends Rohit Ojha and Ankit Madhogaria on a trailblazing culinary journey. Eight years down the line, duo boasts of an eclectic range of dining options including Kaidi Kitchen, Tyre Patty, Scrapyard, and now Reality. “The idea struck when we were back from the UK after completing our studies. Though we had our respective family businesses, we wanted to create an identity of our own. Having stayed in the UK we witnessed the remarkable hospitality at the pubs and lounges we frequented and that egged us to recreate something like that in Kolkata,” said the enterprising owners, who love bonding over squash and working out at the gym. Excerpts:

From one successful venture to the other, what keeps this partnership alive?

It’s the trust factor. Every relationship, whether it is friendship or business partnership, rests on the strong pillar of trust. We are friends since childhood days. We have had our difference but we respect each other’s opinion. Also, for us, the brand and its interest come first.

Kaidi Kitchen, Tyre Patty, Scrapyard and now Reality. How has the journey been?

The journey has been very fulfilling. Each diner we opened is different from the other. We started with Kaidi Kitchen in 2012 and it created a buzz with its unique theme. The success of this vegetarian diner boosted our confidence and three years later we started Tyre Patty on Elgin Road, which has a youthful vibe. Post that we started Scrapyard, a microbrewery pub in 2017, which introduced craft beers to the city. We also took our brands to other cities but that zeal to create yet something new was there within us, and Reality, a café cum club happened. We have also diversified to FMCG as well.

What’s next?

The immediate plans include re-opening of Kaidi Kitchen at a new address and also take Scrapyard and Reality to other cities, once the vaccine is in place. Opening a café is also in the pipeline