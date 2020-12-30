There’s something for everyone in the City of Joy, be it for for take out lovers or the ones who are stepping out to bid farewell to 2020. Pub crawls or dance nights may be off-limits owing to safety concerns but you can still have a good ol' family dinner on the night of December 31, or even a luxe brunch. City eateries and premium lounges have curated a spectacular range of pocket-friendly festivities for a safe, socially distanced night out:

The Oberoi Grand

The Oberoi Grand's Poolside offers a lavish food theatre under the stars with an array of eclectic salads, numerous live counters and main courses featuring Indian, Western and Oriental favorites with live musical events and an unlimited pour of select premium beverages priced at INR 10000 plus taxes per person. You can also choose to ring in the New Year with a delectable dinner buffet featuring the choicest selection of the season priced at INR 8000 plus taxes per person with an unlimited pour of select beverages.

Price: Rs 8000 onwards

Monkey Bar

Monkey Bar is hosting a Jolly Good New Year Eve Bash with their in-house DJ Rwikraj and a wide assortment of heady and delicious meals from their “Jolly Good Fellow” menu.

Drop in for a night to remember and enjoy delicacies such as, Maka Pao De, Panthra’s & Mother-In-Law’s Chutney, Spicy Chicken Roast, Ball Curry and Pao, Red Bourbon a festive concoction of red wine, Jim Beam whisky, strawberry and lime juice; and a cocktail straight out of the Goan beaches -Brandy Bugger- a heady mix of brandy, orange, lime and peach, to name a few.

Price for two: Rs. 2000 + with alcohol excluding taxes | Rs. 1400++ without alcohol excluding taxes

La Macario Cafe

The newest café in town La Macario is all set to host a live concert with Nilanjan Live and they also have a winter special menu which includes soups, the options are ‘Creamy Asparagus Soup’ and ‘Classic Roasted Pumpkin Soup’ a sumptuous spread of Sushis like ‘Cream Cheese & Asparagus Sushi’, ‘Spicy Shiitake Mushroom Sushi’ and 'Avocado Cucumber Sushi’. The appetizers include ‘Chilli Water-chestnut’, ‘Peri Peri Sweet Potato Fries in Orange Vinaigrette’ and ‘Beetroot and Goat Cheese Arancini’. For mains, there’s ‘Asparagus Risotto’, ‘Winter Squash Crepe in Creamy Thyme Sauce’, to name a few. The sinful desserts on the menu are ‘Strawberry Parfait’, and ‘Strawberry and Nutella Crepes’. There’s also a variety of everyone’s favourite winter drink - Hot Chocolate. Apart from the classic flavour, there is also an addition of profoundly rich offerings, including, ‘Peppermint Winter Hot Chocolate’, ‘Spiked Winter Cinnamon Hot chocolate’, and ‘Snowman Hot Chocolate with marshmallows’.

Meal for two - Rs 900 + taxes

JW Marriott

Brace yourselves for the exquisite brunch, lunch and dinner offerings at the hotel’s all-day diner JW Kitchen as well as the signature specialty Pan Asian restaurant, Vintage Asia, on Thursday, 31st December, 2020 and Friday, 1st January 2021. With lip-smacking spreads bringing the best of global cuisine and gourmet creations, guests are sure to head on a gastronomic journey into the new year. Enjoy brunch and lunch from 12 PM to 3 PM, while the dinner spread will be available from 7 PM to 11 PM on both the days at the property’s dining-out spaces.

Pocket pinch: 3899 plus taxes

ibis Kolkata Rajarhat

This New Year’s Eve, ibis Kolkata Rajarhat's team of experts have planned a mouth-watering array of culinary offerings like live Seafood counter, Salad Bar, Compound Salad counter, live Italian counter with various kinds of breads for display. Chicken Malai tikka and Tandoori Aloo will definitely make for a finger-licking dish. The elaborate dessert counter will surely leave everyone spoilt for choice, especially the little ones. The Olive Bar with a display of 8 varieties of olives will surely be a sight to behold. Keeping in mind the current situation, we are taking the utmost precautions for our guests. Our aim is to offer you a pleasant and fun celebration with the highest health and safety standards.

Date: 31st December, 2020

Time: 1900 hours onwards

Price for two: INR 5999

Laa Mozarellla

Head on to Laa Mozarellla for a special musical performance by Amit Guchait. The café also offers a New Year menu featuring roasted turkey with mushroom in red wine sauce, Baked Chicken breast in honey brown sugar glaze (served with grilled mashed potatoes and roasted Brussels sprouts), Honey roasted duck serve with red wine juice, Prawn thermidor, Italian Wood Fired Pizza, Half Roast Chicken served with Honey Bar B Q sauce and Char Grilled Baked Fish are sure to take your taste buds on an adventure.

Price for two: Rs 1200 plus taxes

Billions

The newest uber house in town has something special for all the party lovers this year. Dig into the specially curated a-la-carte menu that offers an extensive selection of both non-vegetarian as well as vegetarian choices. Some of the signature highlights include ‘Baked Brie Cheese’, ‘Bacon wrapped honey glazed prawns’, ‘Garlic chicken supreme’, ‘Chicken Roulade’ ‘Corn Spinach Casserole’, ‘Roasted vegetable lasagna’, ‘Classic roasted chicken’ and ‘Chicken Stroganoff’ toname a few.

Saving the best for the last, the rich and irresistible desserts on offer are, ‘Old Monk Chocolate Cake’, ‘Churros’ amongst others.

Price for two: Rs 1,400 plus taxes (without alcohol) | Rs 1,800 plus taxes (with alcohol)

Fairfield By Marriott

Beginning the countdown to 2021 are the thoughtfully curated New Year’s Eve Dinner on Thursday, 31st December 2020 and New Year Brunch on Friday, 1st January 2021 at Kava, the hotel’s all-day diner. Following the lavish New Year’s Eve Dinner alongside a charming live saxophone performance, guests can also head to Mangrove, the hotel’s stunning banquet space for an elegant party with food, mocktails, unlimited alcohol (at an added cost) and a two-piece musical band. The sumptuous buffets at Kava will feature live counters and delicious signature offerings like “Seafood Bisque”, “Hara Masala Ka Chapli Kebab”, “Warm Quinoa Salad”, “Surkh Lal Badami Aloo”, “Gondhoraj Mahi Tikka”, “Roasted Vegetable Panini”, to name a few. End the feast on the sweetest note with desserts like “Praline Cake”, “Coconut Passion”, “Multigrain Kheer”, among others.

Pocket pinch: 1999 plus taxes

ITC Sonar Kolkata

Explore A New Year's eve dinner or a New Year's day brunch buffet at Pan Asia where you'll find picks like Vegetable Basil Miso, Spinach Pan Cake Stuffed with Red Onion and Mushroom, Mapo Dofu (Stir fried mushroom and bean curd with hot bean sauce), Kung Kratium (Wok tossed prawns with garlic and fresh black pepper corn sauce), Fish Takrai (Wok tossed fish with Thai chilli paste and lemon grass), Cliced Chicken Chilly Bean Sauce, Classic Chinese Mango Pudding with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Ice

Cream Kati Sod (Young tender coconut jelly topped with home made coconut ice cream).

Pocket pinch: INR 2999 + applicable taxes per guest

The Brass Room, ITC Royal Bengal

The jewel hued bar is a soft nod to Kolkata’s intricately woven heritage. The menu brings together a medley of spirits and tapas against a background of soft acoustics creating an ambience ideal for any occasion. Drop in for a New Year’s Eve Dinner that will feature numbers like Cottage Cheesenut Kanoli, TBR Potato Tatters, R.N Cheeni, The Naga Honey Chicken, Kofte Kebab, Panch

Phorok Pork etc.

Pocket pinch: Cover Charges INR 2999 onwards





