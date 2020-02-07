Fairfield by Marriott’s contemporary all-day diner Kava is doing it all - it offers a made-to-order dining experience and their extensive multi-cuisine buffet also features an incredible a-la-carte menu. The brand new eatery features a versatile line-up, which has something for everyone. So if you’re a comfort eater, or planning a green lunch, or even going for a cheat day meal, the curation can sort out all your needs. We dropped by early one afternoon to check out the spread, and were impressed with the diverse line-up.

Harepyaaz ka paneer tikka at Kava

We were greeted with a zesty and refreshing drink called Cuddles on the Beach, a tamer but more palatable spin on the popular Sex on the Beach cocktail; made with coriander, chilli and litchi juice on ice, the mocktail has a sharp edge and you can smell the layered flavours of the seasonal ingredients. We found some Mediterranean soups and salads, bona fide North Indian numbers, Oriental delicacies, and an impeccably stocked dessert bar. We started mellow with the soups on offer; on the day the menu listed Tomato Basil Soup (with roasted tomato and fresh basil) and the good ol’ Chicken Sweet Corn soup.

We were perhaps the most impressed with the salad and greens section; at most buffets, people tend to steer towards the more elaborate fixes or meatier options, but we spotted a lot of guests loading their plates up with leafy greens at Kava’s buffet. Besides a garden-fresh Greek Salad made with olives and feta and a classic Caesar Salad featuring chicken, bacon and anchovies, we also found a fresh serving of Mixed Waldorf Salad, prepared with seasonal fruits and nuts dressed in mayonnaise. You can also make your own salad with fresh accompaniments you’ll find at the spread. For instance, we found some lovely, farm-fresh pesto-marinated tomato and feta cheese which we teamed up with some steaming, baked corn and spinach.

Harepyaaz ka tikka

When it comes to the desi section, Kava’s lunch buffet gives our beloved comfort numbers a premium spin; we found some exceptional Hyderabadi-style Gosht Biryani, featuring well-seasoned, generously cut meat layered with long grain basmati rice. In the Indian mains, you will also find some authentic North Indian picks like Kadhai Paneer, Fish Tadiwala, Butter Chicken, Lasuni Dal Tadka, Jeera Aloo etc which you can pair with some fragrant rice or Indian breads. We were surprised to find some Bengali delicacies as well, like Laal Saag and Doi Potol.

The dessert spread at Kava

If you wish to explore the Oriental section, you'll find chilli garlic noodles, and an array of scrumptious Chinese vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Like any and every Marriott property, Kava’s lunch buffet to features an adventurous selection of desserts. The dessert bar is impeccably stocked with a balanced mix of unusual and easy favourites. The Beetroot Halwa, for instance, is picking up pace in the desi vegan circuit and we found a lovely rendition of the healthy dessert at Kava, alongside some good carbs like Rosogolla, Chocolate Cake, Walnut Brownies, Ice Cream, and much more. Price for two: Rs 1,800