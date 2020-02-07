In the last year, casual eatery WTF- Where’s The Food has ushered in a dining culture that’s significantly more accessible for youngsters, and well-timed considering how everyone wants to move away from fast food options. At WTF’s Sector IV outlet you’ll spot pictures from the venture’s early trajectory, and small mementos from its founding days. “On days when I feel like things could have been better, I just look at these pictures, and I think about how far we’ve come in such a short time! And it all makes sense,” 23-year-old Sayan Chakraborty, owner of WTF, tells us over a plate of peppery Pan Fried Chicken. The eatery struck a chord with Gen-Z when they announced their ‘everything at 149’ menu, which features - you guessed it, everything at Rs 149!

WTF also has exceptional grills

“After it took off, people told me that we are ready to pay more if you want to introduce something new to the menu, if it’s good. For instance, we obviously couldn’t afford to offer any prawns at Rs 149 but now we have added a lot of numbers like Prawn Taipei, Parsley Prawn on our Premium Menu and everyone loves it. People will obviously look at the right side of the menu first to check the budget, I have always been aware of this and the menu reflects that. And people do appreciate it, because everything we have is approved by them. Whenever we want to introduce something new, I take a poll on social media and we always cater to what they’re looking for. I think it’s really working,” Sayan reveals.

A plate of good ol' hakka noodles at WTF

In its Rs 149 line-up you will find some beloved comfort numbers like Classic Fried Rice, Burnt Garlic Fried Rice, Honey and Sesame Chicken, White Garlic Chicken, Hot Wings and a range of grills. We also explored the Premium menu, which is priced slightly higher and goes up to Rs 219. You will find some adventurous picks like Grilled Fish in Sweet Cream, Tandoor Fish, Taipei Fish etc. We are also told that all the sauces used in the dishes are made in-house, that too from scratch. WTF which has already branched into quite a few outlets in the city, is making waves with its impeccably budgeted rates which sees a huge draw of young foodies, who make up for the brand’s biggest customer demographic.

“I have always felt it's a brand for the young, of course, most of our crowds range from 15 to 35. Our Nager Bazar outlet we do get a lot of families, but at Salt Lake and Southern Avenue we get the youth, mostly. But what we’ve always wanted is to make people feel comfortable, so that they never want to leave!” the young entrepreneur tells us. Sayan also reveals that he is planning a late-night grill-focused eatery near Tollygunge which will serve exceptional skewers at really economical rates.